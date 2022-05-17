After Bridgerton Fans Complained About Lack Of Sex Scenes, One Star Says They’ll Be 'Extremely Pleased' With Season 3

It’s just never a dull moment when you’re a Bridgerton fan, even between seasons, is it? Ever since the Bridgerton Season 2 ending surprised and delighted fans the world over, we’ve been waiting and wondering who would be the focus for the upcoming set of episodes. It was recently announced that the romantic Regency series is going to focus on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s love story in Bridgerton Season 3. This, of course, means that there will be sexytimes ahead for the two characters, and after fans complained about the lack of sex scenes in Bridgerton ’s second season , star Nicola Coughlan thinks they’ll be “extremely pleased” with the amorous activities of Season 3.

What Nicola Coughlan Said About The Sex Scenes In Bridgerton Season 3

This week brought the big news that Bridgerton Season 3 was going to switch things up for fans, and instead of continuing to follow the order of the novels (Benedict is the focus of book three), it'll skip ahead to the fourth book in Julia Quinn’s series, and follow along as Penelope and Colin finally manage to sort out a romance. And, if you’re already looking forward to Bridgerton adding to its sexiest sex scenes , it sounds like you’ll be in luck. Penelope’s portrayer, Nicola Coughlan, told Tudum :

From what I have heard, I think people are going to be extremely pleased.

Oooooh, la la! Alright, obviously Coughlan couldn’t spill any explicit details on the what, when, why, or…ahem, how, of these #Polin sex scenes, but seeing as how the third season of Bridgerton is still quite a while away from actually being available for our eyeballs, we can all now just let our imaginations run wild.

Coughlan’s fellow stars who’ve already been through the sex scene process on the show have talked a lot about what it’s like to prepare for and film them. Jonathan Bailey (Anthony) has discussed why he likes having an intimacy coordinator assist in the steamy scenes , despite the frequently “silly” way they have to film those (sometimes) horizontal hangouts. And, Simone Ashley (Kate) also opened up about what she learned from Bridgerton ’s intimacy coordinator . So, what does Coughlan think about participating in the drama’s famous sex scenes? She continued:

I have shot sex scenes before, but not in the Bridgerton way. It's really funny because Luke [Newton] and I have known each other now three years. In the beginning we used to joke about [the inevitably of one together] all the time. I couldn't ask for a better partner to go into this with, and I have such trust in Luke and I hope he has it in me to go forward on it.

Awwww! Being able to get to know your co-star for a few years before jumping into preparations for a hot-n-heavy sex scene is probably the best thing an actor could hope for, and it sounds like Coughlan and Newton have a good basis for being able to really give the fans what they want when it comes to Penelope and Colin’s love story . And, Nicola Coughlan does believe that the third season is the best time for everything to come to fruition for those two crazy kids:

I feel like if you see Penelope fawning over this boy for another season, you’ll be like, ‘Get it together! Come on, move on and get over it.' Jess [Brownell, Season 3’s showrunner] has talked to Luke and I through the season, and I think people are going to be really obsessed. I think book fans are going to be happy.

Honestly? I’m already happy! I can’t wait to see Penelope get the man of her dreams in Bridgerton Season 3, as long as Colin apologizes for his actions in the second season finale, that is.