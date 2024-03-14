I Want To Always Be As Happy As Glen Powell Looks Eating Pie In New Video For Netflix's Hit Man

I like to think that I’m a pretty happy person, barring any of the usual pitfalls and occasional bad days we’re all prone to have. It’s just a fact of life that even with something as fully stocked as the 2024 movie schedule in front of you, there’s no telling what the day will bring. However, if I had my way, I’d always be as happy as Hit Man star/co-writer Glen Powell seems to be, especially when he’s eating pie!

There already seems to be a running gag that’s front and center in promoting the new Netflix action/comedy; and it’s a tasty joke at that. But seriously, take a look at the Anyone But You actor and the joy he gets out of this particular baked good, and tell me that’s not a level of bliss to aspire to:

All pi is good pi.Happy pi day from your favorite Hit Man, @glenpowell. pic.twitter.com/XnhZspoDQ7March 14, 2024 See more

It is incredibly hard to argue against a line like, “All pie is good pie,” especially when someone like Glen Powell is delivering said dialogue. While we still haven’t seen too much more from the initial trailer that was released for Hit Man, the little extra celebration of Pi(e) Day 2024 is certainly something worth putting on the calendar.

Of course, there’s also the fact that Powell is starring against Good Omens’ Adria Arjona, who is the other lead in Hit Man’s cast . With advanced audiences noting that these two have some insanely good chemistry, the buzz pushing director Richard Linklater’s new film is also something worth grinning about.

With months still standing between the audience and the proverbial slice of pie that is Hit Man, taking the time to boost the signal of Pi Day is a good move. Not only should this leave audiences hungry for more Glen Powell/Adria Arjona antics, but there could be a sales bump on all pies.

For the record, it looks like Mr. Powell is dining on a classic apple pie in this video, should you want to be screen accurate. Though it'll be rather interesting to track which variants and flavors his character indulges in with this film, as well as which one he prefers. Yes, dear readers, pie can be a serious subject if you decide to treat it as such.