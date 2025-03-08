Critics Have Seen Seth Rogen’s The Studio, And While Some Call The Apple TV+ Comedy A ‘Must-Watch,’ Others Are More Mixed On It
The first reviews describe it as both "self-indulgent" and "2025's best new show."
We’re just getting started on the 2025 TV schedule! Along with March bringing the return of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and a host of midseason premieres, those with an Apple TV+ subscription can look forward to a new series from Seth Rogen. He’s the co-creator, producer and star of The Studio, which is a satire about the current state of the Hollywood studio system. Now, ahead of its two-episode premiere later this month, critics have shared their thoughts about it, and they have a lot to say.
Before The Studio premieres on Wednesday, March 26, a host of critics have seen the first four episodes, and they shared their first reactions to the series. Here’s what Time’s Judy Berman had to say in her review:
The series follows Rogen as the fictional Matt Remick as he gets appointed as the head of a fictional movie studio called Continental Studios. Matt is a massive movie fan with good intentions not to make the same mistakes as other executives make in his position, but it sounds like he’ll make the same mistakes anyway.
Collider’s Ross Bonaime said this of Rogen’s performance:
So, there’s a lot of love for The Studio from critics. In fact, the show even debuted at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with 18 reviews posted thus far.
The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han wrote this:
While The Studio has impressed a lot of critics, there are also some mixed views on how inside baseball it is regarding the industry of Hollywood.
IndieWire’s Ben Travers points out that a more casual movie and TV fan might not be into this one. In his words:
When the first look at The Studio came out back in November, viewers were teased with all sorts of cameos from the show to come including from Martin Scorsese, Bryan Cranston, Anthony Mackie, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano and Charlize Theron along with its main cast including Catherine O’Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders and Kathryn Hahn. Many of the reviews also note that the likes of Zac Efron, Ron Howard, Johnny Knoxville and so forth play themselves in the new series.
While the cast and comedy have charmed many, it hasn't gotten everyone on board. Here’s the take of TV Line’s Dave Nemetz:
While many critics are going out of their way to call The Studio one of the best new shows of the year thus far, there sounds like there are some solid reasons why it’s also getting some criticism – particularly for how it might be a bit niche.
Basically, it sounds like mileage might vary for people with this upcoming Apple TV+ show. However, if this kind of comedy is your cup of tea, it seems like it's a highly enjoyable and hilarious experience.
