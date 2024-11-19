I Can't Tell Which A+ Celebrity I'm Most Impressed By Seeing In First Look At Seth Rogen's New TV Show (But It's Scorsese)

We’ve seen great TV shows that explore the struggles of working in Hollywood like HBO’s Entourage and the 2016 Emmy-nominated Lifetime series UnREAL. But Seth Rogen’s Apple TV+ series The Studio is on a whole other level, as it's filled with A-list celebrities to really add authenticity. Out of all of the A+ cameos in the teaser trailer, I wouldn’t even be able to pinpoint just one that I’d be most impressed to by in this 2025 TV schedule entry. (Okay, it’s Martin Scorsese).

Seth Rogen’s best movies are known for their big ensemble casts like This Is the End, The Disaster Artist and Sausage Party. But I certainly wasn’t prepared for all of the recognizable faces I saw in the first look at The Studio. The show sees Rogen starring, writing, directing and executive producing. Rogen plays aficionado Matt Remick, who becomes the newly appointed head of Continental Studios. Based on the teaser trailer, it’s a battle between executives, stars and corporate overlords amid the production of a big movie. We see the anxiety-ridden situations that occur behind the scenes like parties, creative meetings, awards programs and more.

Other than seeing panic and chaos occur in the teaser, I'm distracted by all of the A+ celebrity cameos that will be featured in the streaming series. If you were to ask me which celebrity I’m most impressed to see in the new Seth Rogen series, I wouldn’t be able to pick just one with all of the options in front of me. Though the first that truly stands out is Martin Scorsese, who looks in the trailer to be giving some brutally honest feedback about a talent:

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

I already have a feeling that Martin Scorsese’s cameo is going to be one for the books. The Oscar-winning director does make cameos here and there. Some Scorsese's best movies feature him on screen, and he also had that funny cameo in Entourage . Needless to say, I'm excited to see how he figures into this upcoming series.

Another celebrity cameo I can’t wait for is Catherine O’Hara. Known for playing one of the funniest characters on Schitt’s Creek , the Golden Globe winner looks to be a mentor of sorts for Seth Rogen’s character. It’s a huge relief that O’Hara’s time on TV isn’t over.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Bryan Cranston will also be appearing on The Studio as a Continental Studios employee. The Emmy Award winner hasn’t let us down yet with his prolific roles in shows like Breaking Bad and Malcolm in the Middle. I already can tell he’ll be bringing his infectious energy to the cast. Viewers can see Cranston's character telling Matt Remick what the studio’s expectations are in movies they’ll be making.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Of course, you can’t leave out Anthony Mackie. He's dazzled as Sam Wilson in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and as Twisted Metal's John Doe, and I'm ready to see him take on yet another sweet role:

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

My personal favorite honorable mentions would have to be Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano and Charlize Theron. Kravitz has been wowing us with her most recent projects like The Batman and her directorial debut Blink Twice. Dano is one of the most talented actors out there who constantly delivers transformative performances in movies like Little Miss Sunshine, There Will Be Blood and The Fablemans. Considering how many films he does, it's refreshing to see him on a TV show (though he was on Mr. And Mrs. Smith last year.)

And I'm definitely confident that Charlize Theron will do a great job on The Studio. Coincidentally, she worked with Seth Rogen in Long Shot, and their chemistry was great.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)