Critics Have Seen The Burial, And They Seem To Agree On Jamie Foxx’s ‘Crowd-Pleasing’ Courtroom Drama
Should you add this to your watch list?
Jamie Foxx already got critics raving earlier this year with his show-stealing performance in They Cloned Tyrone, and just months later he is back for the courtroom drama The Burial. Foxx portrays slick, fast-talking lawyer Willie E. Gary in this story that’s based on true events. Tommy Lee Jones co-stars as the financially troubled funeral home owner Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe, who takes on a billion-dollar “deathcare” company with the help of Foxx’s personal injury lawyer. Critics have seen The Burial, which is available to stream now with an Amazon Prime subscription, they’re calling it a crowd-pleasing throwback to the ‘90s.
The Burial premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, with Jamie Foxx emerging as an Oscar contender for his work. In addition to Tommy Lee Jones, the movie also co-stars Jurnee Smollett, Alan Ruck, Mamoudou Athie and others, so let’s see what the critics have to say. David Fear of Rolling Stone says there may not be a role better suited to Foxx’s talent, and The Burial is a must-see opportunity to watch the actor in his element. As he wrote:
Lindsey Bahr of the AP writes that The Burial is glossy, appealing and goes down suspiciously easy, but warns the viewer not to confuse how naturally Jamie Foxx embodies the character with a lack of effort. According to Bahr:
Robert Daniels of RogerEbert.com gives the movie 3 out of 4 stars, saying that Jamie Foxx elevates this throwback to the ‘90s courtroom drama with a performance that is hilarious, gaudy and self-effacing all at once, while never diminishing his character to buffoonish levels. In Daniels’ words:
Travis Hopson of Punch Drunk Critics agrees to a point, admitting that Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones are quite a lot of fun to watch, although the movie often feels uneven, as if it’s not taking itself very seriously and therefore undercutting its quieter moments. This critic rates the movie 3 out of 5 stars, writing:
Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times calls The Burial “old-fashioned yet timely” as Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones and an impressive supporting cast take a story that appears to be about a contract dispute between two white men and reveal it to be so much more. In Roeper’s words:
This sounds like a great option for fans of the ‘90s legal dramas, as well as those who want to see Jamie Foxx put on yet another stellar performance this year. Other critics seem to agree with the above assessments, as The Burial holds a 92% Fresh rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics as of this writing. The movie is available to stream now, and be sure to check out some of the other best movies on Amazon Prime Video, as well as our 2023 Movie Calendar to see what’s hitting the big screen soon.
