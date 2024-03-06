Critics Have Seen Zac Efron’s Ricky Stanicky, But They Have Way More Thoughts About John Cena In The Movie
Will Zac Efron’s latest bromance film fair well?
Zac Efron truly has a knack for being the center of bromance films, whether he teams up with Dave Franco in the cast of Neighbors or lends a great acting performance as the oldest of the Von Erich Brothers, as noted in The Iron Claw reviews. This time around, his next movie Ricky Stanicky has him as part of a trio of friends who must hire a washed up actor to pretend to be the imaginary friend they’ve been pretending to have for decades. Critics have seen the Peter Farrelly movie before its March 7th release on the 2024 movie schedule. As it turns out, people are loving John Cena, but are wishing the movie went above the limits of R-rated humor.
Ricky Stanicky is about three longtime friends (Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler, and Andrew Santino) who invented an imaginary friend they would blame for their misbehaviors when they were kids. Still keeping up that ruse as adults (though pals are suspicious), they decide to hire a washed-up actor (John Cena) to play the particular fake friend in order to keep up appearances. While Efron and Cena look hilarious in the Ricky Stanicky trailer, does the funny promo live up to the hype?
David Rooney of THR felt that Peter Farrelly, known for pushing the limits of R-rated movies with his crude humor, was playing it awkwardly safe with this one.
Pete Hammond of Deadline, however, gave a more positive spin to the comedy film, feeling fans of the Farrelly Brothers will love its star-studded cast -- and that John Cena's the real stand-out.
Peter Debruge from Variety may agree with the previous two critics of the jokes not going far enough and John Cena’s memorable comedy chops. In fact, he called the gig "the funniest performance yet" from the actor. On the other hand, Debruge had issues with the movie’s overall message.
Luke Y. Thompson of AV Club gave Ricky Stanicky a C-, again loving the deadpan humor John Cena brought out, but believed this streaming movie played it too safe for an R-rated movie.
But Adrian Horton of The Guardian could not "see" what John Cena and co were giving. In fact he rated the comedy two out of five stars, believing the cast just wasn’t funny and that any humor in the film died out fast.
Ricky Stanicky consensus seems to be that the Peter Farrelly film didn’t push the limits you’d expect from an R-rated movie. On the plus side, John Cena is still proving to be a pretty funny actor, and we'll have to wait and see if it's enough to garner some eyeballs. For other examples, you can catch him in Vacation Friends and its sequel with a Prime subscription or just wait for his latest flick to drop this week.
Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.
