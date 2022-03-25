Daniel Radcliffe Should Be Really Happy About Love Is Blind’s Huge Renewal News After His Recent Reveal To Kelly Clarkson

Many of us would like to believe that we are above the messy dramatics of reality TV, but, in truth, sometimes all it takes is one show that delivers just the right combination of what we already love to turn us into converts. Such has probably been the case with the Netflix dating series Love Is Blind, which has viewers watching every episode in droves as it has made fans of reality dating show haters . One person who’s fully owned up to his love of Love Is Blind, though, is The Lost City’s Daniel Radcliffe, so he should be very excited about the show’s huge renewal news!

What Is The Huge Love Is Blind Renewal News?

Prepare yourselves for more pod-based love triangles, awkward first nights together at a Mexican resort, and the occasional cute couple you can’t help but root for, folks! We already knew that Love Is Blind, which just aired its second season in February and that jaw-dropping Season 2 reunion early in March as part of the 2022 TV schedule , had already filmed Season 3. But, now Netflix has announced that the series is renewed for Seasons 4 and 5!

The news gets even better, fans, as the streaming giant also announced that we will be treated to yet another Love Is Blind: After the Altar special, which will catch us up on how the cast members from Season 2 (married or not) are doing after engaging in the dating experiment. We don’t know yet how many episodes it will be (After the Altar for season 1 had three episodes), but it will debut later in 2022. And! Love Is Blind Season 3, which takes place in Dallas, Texas, is also set to premiere at some point this year!

Why Does Daniel Radcliffe Care About Love Is Blind, Again?

Well, for those of you who are unaware, Daniel Radcliffe has been a well-known lover of reality television for quite a while. He’s especially fond of dating shows, including The Bachelor franchise, and even appeared on the recap podcast, Love to See It , alongside his long-time girlfriend Erin Darke (who just walked the red carpet with Radcliffe for the first time in many years). He recently talked about his love of reality shows on The Kelly Clarkson Show , and said:

I don't really believe in guilty pleasures. At one time I would have referred to my love of reality TV and The Bachelor as a 'guilty pleasure,' but I now just have to admit that I'm unironically enjoying it…Erin got me into it initially, but now I have to own the fact that I'm also like, 'Hey, you wanna put on Love Is Blind?'

I mean, if that doesn’t seal the deal, what does? Daniel Radcliffe is definitely a part of the Love Is Blind #PodSquad, so I’m pretty sure he’ll be tuning in for Love Is Blind: After the Altar and Love Is Blind Season 3 as soon as he can!