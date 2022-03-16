Daniel Radcliffe And Erin Darke Have Been Dating For A Decade, But They Just Stepped On The Red Carpet For The First Time In Years

One of the strange side effects of writing about the various elements of pop culture for a living is that you become very aware of the personal lives of stars, whether you want to or not. It’s difficult for anybody who follows the news to not know what’s going on with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez or to catch the latest twist in the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Then there are the stars that are so low profile you might not even be aware they are in a relationship in the first place, like Danielle Radcliffe and Erin Darke.

Radcliffe and Darke met on the set of Kill Your Darlings back in 2012, where Radcliffe played Alan Ginsberg , and started dating after that. Although they did not confirm their relationship until a year later. The two have not been seen on a red carpet together in seven years, for the 2014 Tony Awards , but they appeared together at the premiere for Radcliffe’s new movie The Lost City . And they look great.

(Image credit: Monica Schipper / Stringer)

This is a celebrity couple that you’d be forgiven for not even knowing they existed, which is likely exactly how the two actors would like it. They keep a low profile and simply aren’t seen in public that much. The two have been together for something like a decade, exactly how long is unclear simply because they don't talk about their relationship much. This is a celebrity pairing that you’ll need to be invested in if you want to follow what’s going on with them. The headlines aren’t going to come to you the way they do with so many others.

The two are making headlines right now simply because they haven’t been seen together like this in so long. If you do a Google search for the couple, one of the related questions that pops up asks how long the pair did date, which seems to indicate many people have assumed the two split up at some point, probably for exactly this reason. When you don’t see them together for years, you figure they split up, and because the pair stay out of the spotlight. Although you can’t be sure.