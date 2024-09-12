Dave Grohl Apologized In His Surprise Out Of Wedlock Baby Announcement, But Signs Could Be Pointing At A Split From His Wife

Dave Grohl is known for his long career as a musician as part of the Foo Fighters, but lately he's been making headlines related to his personal life. Specifically, that he recently welcomed a new daughter into the world, one born outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum. While Grohl apologized over his out of wedlock baby announcement, signs could be pointing to a split from his wife.

Being a celebrity has its downsides, especially when it comes to one's personal life becoming a public matter. Just look as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship and coverage by the media. Dave Grohl likely understanding this firsthand thanks to his current controversy surrounding his marriage and new child. While fans are waiting to see if his marriage survives, Page Six is pointing out that signs might have been there regarding their split.

Specifically, the pair were photographed early in August, with Jordyn Blum not wearing her wedding ring. This could be seen as a warning sign of their relationship woes, just like JLo was spotted without her ring prior to filing for divorce from Ben Affleck. Not only that, but the pair didn't seem very chummy, with Blum scrolling her phone and reportedly keeping her distance from her famous husband. People also reported that Grohl has already retained a divorce lawyer, so fans think they might be heading to splitsville.

(Image credit: Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Dave Grohl broke the news about his infidelity and new child just this week, but it's unclear when he and wife Jordyn Blum might have had their own discussion about the scandal. As such, the public is trying to piece things together, and looking for clues about the state of their marriage. It's unclear if Blum wasn't wearing her wedding ring in August for this reason, or if it's merely a coincidence. We'll see if the celebrity couple end up sharing more with the public or keeping their relationship woes to themselves.

The 55 year-old musician has generations of fans thanks to his time working with the Foo Fighters (even though Grohl admitted the band name was stupid). And as such, there are tons of folks who noticed when he revealed he had another child outside of his marriage. We'll just have to wait and see how long this controversy lasts, and if he and his model wife Jordyn Blum end up surviving with their marriage intact. When he revealed the new on Instagram, Grohl made his intentions to continue his marriage clear, writing:

I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside my marriage.... I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.

This message was certainly a brave way to come out about the truth of his infidelity, and the possible consequences of having a child with someone other than his wife. We'll just have to wait and see how things ultimately shake out behind the scenes.