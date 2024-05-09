David Beckham Reached Out To Tom Brady After His Brutal Roast, And He's Not The Only Athlete Who Said They'd Never Do One

The Roast of Tom Brady will go down in history as one of the craziest celebrity roasts ever. There were jokes made at the former quarterback’s expense that Kevin Hart thought would ruin his relationship with Brady . However, even with all the insane quips, the legendary athlete took it like a champ. He laughed at even the harshest Brady roast jokes and hugged every performer after their set. Fellow athlete David Beckham even reached out to Brady after the event, and admitted he would never want to participate in one himself. Apparently, Jason Kelce is also on the same page.

David Beckham’s Take On Roasts

The former English soccer star has taken his own fair share of tough hits over the years, but even he didn’t think he could handle the blow of a professional roast. In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , Beckham admitted to being astounded by the kinds of jokes told at The Roast of Tom Brady; so much so that he reached out to the three time Super Bowl MVP to check to make sure he was okay. He told the titular talk show host:

I know Tom quite well, and I must admit, I did fire him a message just to check if he was OK.

Thankfully, even in the wake of the roast, Brady was doing fine and still taking the whole thing in stride. However, this didn’t make the whole event any easier to watch, as Beckham said:

He's more than OK, but yeah, it was hard to watch.

As for David Beckham, he said that he would never subject himself to such ridicule, and couldn’t imagine putting himself through that. When asked if there was a "Roast of David Beckham" in the future, he said:

No. No, absolutely [not].

There are a number of reasons why someone may participate in a roast. Sometimes they are done for charity, and are also a great branding opportunity for the celeb at the center. In this particular case, it seemed like an opportunity to get the Patriots dynasty back together, including Patriots former coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft.

A lot of former players showed up for Brady, even participating in the roast themselves. It was also stated during the event that Brady would be making a donation to each of the charities that the players support. Even with the good-natured motivation, it’s pretty brutal, and you would have to have a pretty thick skin to go through with it.

Jason Kelce Is On The Same Page As Beckham

David Beckham wasn’t the only athlete baffled by the idea of a roast, as former Eagles center Jason Kelce also found the whole thing preposterous. The Brady Roast in particular was pretty rough, with a lot of jokes aimed at his failed marriage with Gisele Bündchen , which Kelce found particularly crazy. He talked about his feelings towards the whole thing on his New Heights podcast, which he hosts with brother Travis Kelce, saying:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I really don’t fucking get it. I don’t get why people do roasts. I don’t get why they are a thing. ‘Haha, yeah, my family’s ruined, it’s so funny, everyone’s laughing, it’s great, we’re having fun, yeah right.'

Well, it looks like there won’t be a Roast of Jason Kelce anytime soon, no matter what the cause could be. However, his brother Travis Kelce seemed to be amused by how much wasn't left unsaid at the Brady Roast , so maybe he’d be game down the line. Travis Kelce is a major public figure due to his relationship with Taylor Swift , so I’m sure that event would attract quite the crowd. However, I doubt the Kansas City tight end is in need of any more publicity at the moment, so he should probably let the ground settle before anything like that materializes. Still, I can't deny those ratings would be hard to resist.