David Boreanaz Isn't Done With SEAL Team Yet, But Reveals Big Plans For His Next Projects: 'My Own Taylor Sheridan'

Among the many shows ending or canceled in 2024 is SEAL Team, and filming recently wrapped on the military drama. Lead actor David Boreanaz dropped a grateful message to signify the occasion, and it seems he's ready to accept the end of the show. While a premiere date has yet to be announced, the cast and crew as a whole are seemingly saying goodbye and taking their next steps. On that note, Boreanaz is already looking ahead to the future that may or may not involve him following in the footsteps of Taylor Sheridan.

The veteran actor has been consistently working in Hollywood for over two decades now. He's played a vampire on Buffy and Angel, portrayed an FBI Special Agent on Bones and is now playing the leader of a Navy SEAL team. And there have been many other roles for him in between. While one would think that he'd desire a break after SEAL Team, that is far from his mind. He admitted to Variety that he has been talking with the show's current platform, Paramount+, about the future:

Yep, Paramount+ is a great group of people, and we have had discussions from a director’s perspective, from a producing perspective, from a lead’s perspective. So, some really good stuff on the horizon.

Since SEAL Team moved to Paramount+ from CBS, the series has done exceptionally well. At one point, a standalone film adapted from the show was even in development, though it's since been scrapped. It sounds like David Boreanaz has a lot of ideas in mind and even wants to have a whole universe of shows just like Paramount’s own Taylor Sheridan, who has various films and shows under his belt:

Obviously, I would work with Taylor Sheridan, of course. He is brilliant. But I am going to become my own Taylor Sheridan.

On top of acting, the multihyphenate has directed episodes of SEAL Team, Bones, The Finder and Angel. He also served as a co-producer on Bones and is an executive producer on SEAL Team. So it’s not like he’d be going into uncharted territory from a professional standpoint. It's becoming more commonplace for actors to branch out and work more behind the camera. In the case of David Boreanaz, it's exciting to know that he's very much interested in bringing other projects to life. Considering how popular he is, the best streaming services may even have to battle it out for his upcoming productions if Paramount+ doesn't scoop them all up. He also said:

I’m really good at the dialogue writing. I’m very good at that. I’m getting better at structure. You know, it is work in progress for me. But I love character breakdowns. I love, you know, story pointing, and all that stuff. So creating, yes. I am very good at creating.

While nothing has been confirmed as of yet for the star's next project post-SEAL Team, he certainly seems to be taking a proactive approach. As a fan, I'm eager to hear about what he's currently cooking up. It may be too early to say he'll end up creating a universe like Yellowstone's, though I could certainly see the actor/director producing such a franchise and becoming a Taylor Sheridan-like figureheard.

In the meantime, Paramount+ subscribers should keep their eyes and ears open for news on the seventh and final season of SEAL Team and continue to check the 2024 TV schedule. Fans will have to say goodbye to Jason Hayes and Bravo soon, but the news of David Boreanaz already making plans for the future should serve as a comforting fact for avid viewers.