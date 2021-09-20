SEAL Team Showrunner Promises An ‘Even Bigger Bang’ With The Move To Paramount+

Military drama SEAL Team is gearing up for the premiere of its fifth season, though Season 5 is going to be considerably different than the previous four. The series is moving from CBS to the streaming service Paramount+ after the upcoming season’s fourth episode. But just how different will it look? Showrunner Spencer Hudnut recently previewed what Season 5 will look like for the Bravo Team.

SEAL Team will find its new home on Paramount+ after finishing its CBS run with the first four episodes of Season 5 in an unconventional but possibly quite beneficial move. Considering network TV and streaming have different sets of limitations, could the Bravo Team find themselves in a completely different setting when the Paramount+ episodes start? Speaking with TVLine, Spencer Hudnut promised a big beginning with both the season opener and the move to Paramount+:

Not only are they going off on a mission unlike any they’ve done before, but a mission that will also include some personal elements that will impact each and every operator. We’re going to go out with a bang for sure — and then start [on Paramount+] with an even bigger bang.

The fourth season will reportedly see the Bravo Team head to Africa after a mass casualty terrorist attack, according to TVLine. The fourth and final episode to air on CBS will be the start of a big two-parter that will carry over to Paramount+. With how each character ended Season 4, with Jason doing better, Ray is in therapy and trying to repair his relationship with Naima, Sonny and Davis decided to relocate to Texas, and Clay’s newfound marriage with Stella, it seems like the mission will greatly impact them.

The road to Paramount+ was not an easy one, as SEAL Team was one of the last CBS series to even get a confirmation about a renewal or a cancellation. Things finally looked up for fans of the Bravo Team when it was announced that the show would be moving to the streamer rather than cancelled, and even star David Boreanaz was excited that not only would there be fewer limitations when it came to dialogue and the length of episodes, but they’d be able to tell more authentic stories of the brave men and women who risk their lives for this country.

Don't miss the Bravo Team in action when Season 5 of SEAL Team premieres on CBS on Sunday, October 10! The series will have its final CBS episode on Halloween, and Episode 5 will be made available on Paramount+ that night after the West Coast airing.