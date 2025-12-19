David Harbour Missing Stranger Things Finale Premiere Amidst Bizarre Hat Stealing Incident

The emotional end of Stranger Things is almost here. The show has defined the careers of many actors, making the finale bittersweet for them. Many of the stars of the show attended a special finale event at the Paley Center last night to celebrate the end, too, but one conspicuously absent actor was David Harbour.

Harbour had previously been scheduled to attend the event, but was removed from the slate at the last minute due to scheduling conflicts, according to People. However, Harbour’s removal follows a bizarre report of multiple incidents involving the actor, including stealing a man’s hat.

David Harbour Reportedly Stole A Stranger’s Hat

The strange story reportedly happened this past Saturday in northern San Diego County. TMZ has the report of an incident that allegedly took place at the Encinitas Ale House. According to unnamed sources, a man inside the pub saw David Harbour walking by with a friend and went out to speak to him, apparently just because he recognized the actor. The pair had a brief, somewhat odd conversation, and the man went back inside.

There is allegedly a video of what happened next, though it has not been published. It purports to show Harbour walk inside the restaurant, and come out a moment later with the hat of the other man. The man then exits after Harbour, throwing his hands in the air, saying, "What the fuck did I do to you, dude?" The actor reportedly said to the man, “C'mon, dude, fucking get me.” From here, the men apparently leave the field of view of the camera, but the man returns a few moments later with his hat.

Other Incidents In The Area Involving David Harbour Were Also Reported

The strange reports don’t end there. SanDiegoVille reports that a now-deleted post on Reddit told a story of an incident at a gas station in nearby Vista in which a man, purported to be David Harbour, was aggressive to the point that a sheriff’s deputy got involved. A report of a man suffering a mental health crisis has been confirmed by People, though the identity of the man has not been released.

Another post on the same Reddit thread comes from somebody who claims to have had a strange interaction with David Harbour at a Barnes & Noble store in Escondido. Photos of Harbour that were reportedly taken inside that store would seem to at least confirm his presence there, though the rest of the incident is unconfirmed.

While all these details remain unconfirmed, they follow another unusual, but unrelated, alleged incident from the final season of Stranger Things. Reports claimed that Millie Bobby Brown had filed a complaint against Harbour for bullying during production. However, at events promoting the show, Brown and Harbour were seen together and were quite friendly, making the entire report even more unusual.

Now, as we wait for more information on this, the second volume of Stranger Things Season 5 episodes arrives on Christmas Day. The finale will hit on New Year's Eve, and will be available either with a Netflix subscription or in theaters.