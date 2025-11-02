Report Alleges David Harbour Faced Bullying Claims From Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, And How Lily Allen Allegedly Handled It
David Harbour is facing allegations.
David Harbour is embroiled in a situation involving one of his Stranger Things co-stars. It’s been alleged that Millie Bobby Brown leveled harassment and bullying claims against Harbour (50). As of now, neither Harbour nor Brown (21) have formally commented on the report. During this time, sources have shared purported details on the situation, including a rough estimate of when the alleged harassment supposedly occurred. There are also claims regarding how Harbour’s estranged wife, Lily Allen (40) reportedly handled the matter.
What’s Been Said About The Alleged Bullying And Harassment Claims Made Against David Harbour?
News of Brown’s reported complaint was broken by Daily Mail, which didn’t provide specifics on what allegedly transpired between the two actors. However, the outlet did specify that the claims made against Harbour – who plays Jim Hopper on ST – were not sexual in nature. Apparently, after the complaint was filed, Netflix launched an inquiry into the harassment, which reportedly began before filming for Stranger Things Season 5 started. A source for the outlet also shared the following comments:
As noted by Daily Mail, Netflix has also not provided an official statement on any kind of investigation. It’s also claimed, though, that Brown – who plays Eleven – had a personal representative with her when she was filming the latest season of the Duffer Brothers’ acclaimed science-fiction/horror show. When it comes to whether or not the streaming giant will ever comment on the matter, the source doesn’t seem to bullish about the notion of that happening:
Because no official legal documents have been obtained or released at this time, this information can only be taken with a grain of salt. The news also coincides with allegations that Lily Allen has made against the Avengers: Doomsday star.
How Lily Allen Allegedly Responded To The Complaint Against Her Husband
When it comes to the complaint Harbour reportedly faced, Lily Allen was allegedly in his corner. The insider claims “Lily supported him throughout it all. It was a brutal time.” At this point, the singer herself has yet to publicly comment on this information, which comes shortly after she accused her husband of infidelity during their marriage.
After they met in 2019, Harbour and Allen were married in Las Vegas (by an Elvis impersonator) in September 2020. By December 2024, it was reported that the two had separated, with Allen ultimately confirming that last month amid the release of her latest studio album, West End Girl. Through Allen’s musical compilation, she lays out the dissolution of her and Harbour’s marriage, which she partially attributes to unfaithfulness on his part. Harbour himself has not explicitly addressed the infidelity rumors leveled at him, as of this writing.
This latest allegation against David Harbour notably comes just weeks ahead of Stranger Things Season 5’s debut amid the 2025 TV schedule. A prime Netflix release this year, the season – which is being broken up into three parts – is set to conclude the beloved show. Whether Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown or reps for the streamer provide any response to this alleged bullying and harassment complaint in the meantime is unclear.
