Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour Combatted Stranger Things Set Discord Rumors By Appearing On Red Carpet Together: ‘We Do Every Scene Together’

The final season of Stranger Things is almost here. And while fans are excited, curious, and concerned about how it will all end, over the last few days, they were just as curious and concerned about something that could derail everything. Some reports state that Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour had some problems, with claims that Brown had filed a complaint against her on-screen father figure.

However, last night’s red carpet event for Stranger Things Season 5 would seem to indicate that all is well in Hawkins, Indiana. Not only did Brown and Harbour both attend the event, but they appeared on the red carpet together, all smiles.

(Image credit: (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

While these two are certainly actors and could have been putting on a show, the look on their faces doesn't indicate any issues at all. Perhaps it was all much ado about nothing.

Last week, a report broke that claimed Millie Bobby brown filed a complaint against David Harbour with accusations of bullying and harassment. It was claimed that Netflix did a full investigation. However, there were reasons to question the initial report as it was light on specifics and the discussion of any results of the investigation.

Everything seems good as the cast of Stranger Things gets ready to say goodbye. Check out Brown and Harbour on the red carpet. When ET asked Millie Bobby Brown on the red carpet about appearing with Harbour, she certainly didn’t indicate any problems, smiling and saying…

I obviously have a real special bond with David because I, we have a father-daughter relationship, and we do every scene together. And you’ll really get to see that, you know, in Season 5. It’s been so special to have him along the journey for me.

While the claims are not addressed directly, and thus have not been completely debunked, what does seem clear is that accusations were seemingly not as bad as had been reported. Whatever issues there may have been are now behind them, or at best, not actually true at all. The only interview with Harbour published since the accusations was clearly conducted prior.

Stranger Things has been an incredibly popular show since it debuted, and the majority of the cast has literally grown up in front of the camera. To be honest, if the entire cast made it through without some sort of conflict, it would be a shock.

If there was anything at all to the allegations, some details may come out eventually. At least for the foreseeable future, fans can get back to being excited about the upcoming new season and wondering just what will happen to this crew of characters before the end. The first batch of Stranger Things Season 5 episodes arrives with your Netflix subscription on November 26. The final episode will debut on Netflix and in theaters on New Year's Eve.