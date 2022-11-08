David Tennant's Thriller Inside Man Has Earned Tons Of Hilariously Harsh Opinions From Viewers (Who Can't Stop Watching)
Fans are not thrilled about David Tennant's new thriller.
Spoilers for Inside Man ahead.
As someone who has seen Inside Man, admittedly I did have to look up a synopsis to fully understand what the heck was going on. To put it bluntly, David Tennant’s character Harry Watling makes some royally bad decisions throughout the show that descend into one wild ending. Much like me, many viewers of this 2022 TV schedule entry were confused by the show, and even annoyed by it, they then took to Twitter to explain their hilariously harsh thoughts, even though they watched the whole thing. Let’s just say their thoughts about Inside Man were not as kind as their reactions to the announcement that Tennant would be returning to Doctor Who.
Starting with Abbie Covington, she pointed out just how many bad decisions Tennant’s character made, saying:
She makes a good point, clearly, the vicar should have quit while he was ahead. For some context, Harry is clearly not good at crime. During the show, he ends up telling his wife about Janice (the woman he locked in their basement). Then in episode two, Harry and his wife can't figure out how to proceed, and Janice, the person they've locked in their basement, gives them tips on how to get away with murder. The vicar also accidentally locks his son in the basement with Janice, without knowing he did so. To top it all off, things really went sideways at the end, when Harry’s wife dies after getting hit by a garbage truck, his son Ben hits Janice in the head with a hammer, and then Harry attempts and fails to kill Janice. Long story short, Harry ends up in jail because of these many missteps.
To this point, JR, Come Back posted on Twitter:
Other people were really thrown off by how good the Inside Man cast was, compared to how much they disliked the show. I can sympathize with them, I mean Stanley Tucci and David Tennant, that’s an exciting pair-up. While these two actors are beloved, this show is not, and it left viewers aghast. In response to Tennant’s casting as the vicar, Thomas Cromwell tweeted:
Others, like bryn gallagher enjoyed Tucci but couldn’t get past Tennant’s plot line, writing:
We’ll close things out with DavKind who watched all four episodes, and while he didn’t like the show, he acknowledged why he couldn’t look away and ended up watching all four episodes. He wrote:
So, while you can watch Inside Man with a Netflix subscription, these people would likely tell you to proceed with caution. One show you can watch with a little less apprehension though is Doctor Who, especially after that shocking ending for Jodie Whittaker’s doctor, that confirmed how David Tennant would be involved in the 60th Anniversary cast.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
