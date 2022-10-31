Inside Man Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors From The Netflix Series Before

Over the years, Steven Moffat has created shows like Sherlock, Dracula, and Jekyll that explore and the internal darkness that lies behind his characters’ eyes to create fascinating, and award-winning drama series that are often regarded as the best of their era. Now, the former Doctor Who showrunner and writer has come out with a new the thriller series about four strangers whose lives become entangled despite living on opposite sides of the globe.

If you have watched, or are planning on watching, the 2022 Netflix series Inside Man (which already premiered on BBC in September), there’s a good chance you are trying to figure out where you’ve seen the actors before. While some, like David Tennant and Stanley Tucci, are easily recognizable, other members of the Inside Man cast may need some explanation. Let’s dive into the actors and where you’ve seen them before.

(Image credit: Netflix/BBC)

David Tennant (Harry Watling)

Taking on the role of Harry Watling, a seemingly normal vicar living in a quiet English village, is David Tennant, who previously worked with the show’s creator on Doctor Who, where he played the Tenth Doctor.

But, Doctor Who isn’t the only beloved franchise that has featured Tennant in some shape or form, as the talented and prolific actor voiced a character on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, played the villainous Kilgrave in the Netflix Marvel series Jessica Jones, and even popped up in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. On top of all of that, Tennant has appeared in movies like Fright Night, Mary Queen of Scots, and Bad Samaritan. Tennant’s other TV appearances include Good Omens, Around the World in 80 Days, Broadchurch, and countless others.

(Image credit: Netflix/BBC)

Dolly Wells (Janice Fife)

Dolly Wells appears in the cast as Janice Fife, a nondescript math teacher who could very well be more complicated than she appears.

Wells, who previously worked with Steven Moffat on the 2020 drama series Dracula, is no stranger when it comes to landing prominent roles on the small screen, as she has several dozen credits to her name. Over the years, she has appeared on shows like Doll and Em (she created and wrote the series as well), Blunt Talk, Some Girls, Star Stories, and Spy, to name a few. She has also landed roles in movies like Bridget Jones’s Diary (one of the best movies on Netflix), its 2016 sequel Bridget Jones’s Baby, and various others like Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town.

(Image credit: Netflix/BBC)

Stanley Tucci (Jefferson Grieff)

Stanley Tucci appears on the Inside Man as Jefferson Grieff, a criminologist who is now a death row inmate after being convicted of murdering his wife. Despite the circumstances, Grieff still provides assistance as he awaits his execution.

Known for a number of outstanding movie performances, Tucci has long been one of the most interesting actors in Hollywood, even when you don’t take into consideration his fascinating life away from film and TV sets. The winner of two Golden Globes, three Primetime Emmys, and dozens of other accolades, Tucci has appeared in everything from family-friendly comedies like Beethoven to harrowing thrillers like The Lovely Bones, as well as in modern comedy classics like The Devil Wears Prada and Julie and Julia. Recently, the actor and amateur chef has led his own docuseries, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

(Image credit: Netflix/BBC)

Lydia West (Beth Davenport)

Taking on the role of Beth Davenport, an investigative journalist, who seeks assistance from death row inmate Jefferson Grieff, is Lydia West.

Prior to joining the Inside Man cast, West appeared on shows like It’s a Sin, The Pentaverate, Suspicion, and Dracula, which was also created by Steven Moffat. West got her start on Russell Davies’ 2019 dystopian sci-fi drama series, Years and Years, on which she played a character whose dream was to turn herself into pure data.

(Image credit: Netflix/BBC)

Lyndsey Marshal (Mary)

Lyndsey Marshal shows up on the series as Harry Watling’s wife, Mary.

Throughout her career, Marshall has split up her roles between film, TV, and theatre, landing prominent and memorable roles in each medium. Marshall’s big-screen projects include movies like The Hours, Hereafter, That Day We Sang, and Trespass Against Us. Fans of the short-lived HBO series, Rome will recognize Marshal from her portrayal of Cleopatra during the show’s two-season run, or at least various other performances on Being Human, Hanna, and Agatha Christie’s Poirot.

(Image credit: Netflix/BBC)

Louis Oliver (Ben)

Appearing as Harry and Mary Watling’s son, Ben, on the Inside Man cast is Louis Oliver, the real-life son of show creator Steven Moffat, according to Bustle.

If Oliver looks familiar, then it could have something to do with the fact he showed up on the Midnight Mass cast in 2021. If not Mike Flanagan’s terrifying Netflix horror series, then it is probably because Oliver played a younger version of Benedict Cumberbatch’s titular character on the BBC drama series, Sherlock, at one point during the show’s third season.

(Image credit: Netflix/BBC)

Atkins Estimond (Dillon)

Atkins Estimond appears on Inside Man as Dillon Kempton, an inmate whose cell is next to Jefferson Grieff's on death row.

Prior to landing a role in the cast, Estimond appeared on shows like Hightown, Lodge 49, How to Get Away with Murder, Powers, and multiple others. He has also popped up in movies like Dumb and Dumber To, Folk Hero & Funny Guy, SuperFly, and Sons 2 the Grave.

(Image credit: Netflix/BBC)

Dylan Baker (Casey)

And then there is Dylan Baker, who plays the role of Casey, a prison official where Jefferson Grieff is on death row.

Whether he’s playing Dr. Curt Connors in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies, portraying complicated characters in dark comedies like Happiness, or giving Emmy-nominated performances on shows like The Good Wife, Baker did a little bit of everything before landing a spot in the Inside Man cast. He’s even appeared in horror comedies like the 2007 Halloween anthology film, Trick ‘r Treat. It’s just too bad we didn’t get to see Baker play The Lizard in the cancelled Spider-Man 4.

You can watch all of these actors and other members of the Inside Man cast, as the four-episode drama series is currently streaming in its entirety. But you will need an active Netflix subscription to watch one of the most interesting shows remaining on the 2022 fall TV schedule.

Stream Inside Man on Netflix. (opens in new tab)