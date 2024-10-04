'I Don’t Know That I Could Keep Him Off The Stand.' P Diddy's Lawyer Says The Rapper Wants To Talk, And He'd 'Ban' Women From His Home If It Meant Getting Out Of Prison

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs remains behind bars ahead of his trial on federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering following his September 16 arrest . The music mogul is allegedly eager to tell his side of the story, with lawyer Marc Agnifilo saying he doesn’t know that he could keep him from taking the stand to testify. Until that day comes, however, Diddy is apparently willing to go to some extreme lengths to post bail, including saying he’d “ban” women from his home if it meant being released from prison.

In the days after Diddy was arrested, he appeared in court twice — wearing the same clothes — and attempted to post a $50 million bond in order to await his trial at home. That request, however, was denied on grounds of the rapper being a flight risk, a danger to others and concerns about witness tampering.

According to the New York Post , P. Diddy said he would ban all women except for his mother and the mothers of his children from his home should he be allowed to post bail. The record producer also agreed to weekly drug testing and promised not to meet with anyone who could be considered a witness or co-conspirator. He has already relinquished his passport and would be under 24-hour supervision.

His efforts to get out of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he’s currently being held, have been unsuccessful so far, with his next hearing scheduled for October 9.

Diddy was reportedly on suicide watch when he first entered the facility, but that is no longer the case, as Marc Agnifilo said on the Tubi documentary TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment that his client is “remarkably positive” ahead of his trial. The attorney said he spends several hours every day with Sean Combs, and that “his resolve is strong, he’s engaged, he’s focused on his defense.”

P. Diddy has pleaded not guilty and remains steadfast in his innocence, Agnifilo indicated that his client is eager to testify, saying on the documentary:

I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand. I think he’s very eager to tell his story. And I think he will tell every part of his story, including what you see on that video.

The video the lawyer is referring to is hotel surveillance footage from 2016 that appears to show Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Ventura had filed a lawsuit against Sean Combs in November 2023 alleging violence and abuse during their relationship. That case was quickly settled, but several other lawsuits followed from more alleged victims.

In March, P. Diddy’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by federal agents , who confiscated items including firearms, phones, computers and more than 1,000 bottles of lube . The baby oil and other lubricants were supposedly intended for use at Diddy’s infamous “Freak Off” events, which apparently were large parties full of sex, drugs and alcohol that reportedly sometimes lasted for days.