Dexter: Original Sin's Finale Makes Me Think Someone At Miami Metro Knows The Main Character's Secret, But I Admit It's Not A Foolproof Theory Yet

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn't yet watched Dexter: Original Sin's finale on Showtime or with a Paramount+ subscription.

Dexter: Original Sin recently concluded Season 1, and while we await news on whether or not Season 2 is happening, I have to talk about a potentially wild theory I have that possibly conflicts with what we know from the original series. Here's the thing: after watching young Dexter's interactions with Sarah Kinsey's Camilla, I have the sneaking suspicion that she is clued into the fact that he's a serial killer, even if she doesnt' know it yet.

After the Dexter prequel surprisingly brought in Brian Moser and even featured a showdown between him and Harry, I suspect Camilla has good reason to stay silent concerning anything she learns about her work colleagues, which could be why she's kept the secret about Dexter's double life for such a long time. Here's my thinking, as well as how it may step on the toes of the original show if she IS in the loop about the "Dark Passenger."

(Image credit: Paramount+ With Showtime/Patrick Wymore)

Why I Think Camilla Might Suspect Dexter Is A Killer In Dexter: Original Sin

Since the original series, we've known that Camilla and Harry were great friends, but Dexter: Original Sin has shown how deep that friendship runs. The file clerk did her friend a solid in removing any reference to the Shipping Yard Murders at Miami Metro so that anyone digging up information on Brian Moser would miss out on learning he's Dexter's biological brother.

We also know that Camilla is close enough with the Morgans that she allows Dexter to use her boat whenever he wants, even if in the dead of night. I would wager she already knew what viewers didn't: that Brian briefly lived with the Morgan family before being sent back to foster care over trying to smother baby Debra. How could she not suspect something wrong with Harry's adopted son that he'd want to hide from the public?

Camilla is being set up with all the evidence she needs to believe that Dexter Morgan is a serial killer, and I have to wonder where Dexter: Original Sin would go with that in future episodes. More importantly, how could such a twist be pulled off without changing or damaging the Dexter and Camilla relationship we've already seen in the original Dexter?

(Image credit: Paramount+)

The Theory Could Be Valid, But Would It Conflict With What We Know From The Original Series?

Dexter fans may remember the lead character confronted Camilla when he discovered that she destroyed the case files on his mother's murder at Harry's request. She later told him what she remembered from the files, and that it was Harry's best intention to protect his son. The two moved on from the event, and she continued to hand him files on cases he was interested in. And while she questioned his need for them, she never dug in very hard.

The next major storyline between Dexter and Camilla was when she was moved into hospice care for lung cancer and in a lot of pain. In a moment of desperation, she begged Dexter to end her life, as she was Catholic, and killing herself would mean eternal damnation. Dexter was hesitant at first, as it broke his code, but ultimately euthanized his friend with a drugged piece of key lime pie.

While I initially thought Camilla finding out Dexter was a killer long before her death would be a problem, I do have to wonder why she requested he kill her in the first place. That's a wild ask of anyone, especially knowing that most logical people would outright refuse at the mere thought. While she didn't indicate she knew so at the time, is it possible Camilla, in her moment of pain, let loose a long-held secret?

Camilla suspecting Dexter is a serial killer in Dexter: Original Sin would open up a whole can of worms and lead to questions such as why she didn't take action ahead of time. The problem is, she seemed like an upstanding person beyond destroying those case files, so why wouldn't she turn Dexter in or confide in someone if she knew what he was capable of?

As imperfect of a serial killer as young Dexter is, I can't imagine he got all the blood off of her boat. Perhaps her suspicions start when she notices blood there, and we have another avenue for the prequel to tell us a story we didn't previously know about. This is only a theory, again, and perhaps not the most entirely solid one, but the idea of it does intrigue me.

Stream Dexter: Original Sin right now with a Paramount+ account. The prequel met this Dexter fan's high expectations, so I hope it returns for more episodes.