Disney+ Just Cancelled Its Second Show In Less Than Two Weeks' Time

Disney+ has been around for a little over two years and in that time, the streamer has cancelled very few shows. While it seemed like original series on Disney+ were largely safe, the streamer has now cancelled its second show in less than two weeks. The latest victim is Diary of a Future President.

Series creator Ilana Peña broke the news that Disney+ has decided to not move forward with a third season of the coming-of-age series on Twitter. The show followed 13-year-old Elena Cañero-Reed, a Cuban American girl played by Tess Romero who was determined to become the future President of the United States.

Jane the Virgin alum Gina Rodriguez portrayed Elena’s presidential future and also served as an executive producer. While she wasn’t seen too much in the first season, Rodriguez had a prominent role in the second season as her younger self’s imagination. The series wrapped airing on Disney+ in August of this year.

As for the other Disney+ series that won't be moving forward, the Turner & Hooch reboot got the axe less than two weeks ago. Reginald VelJohnson, who co-starred in the series reprising his role from the original movie, revealed that Disney decided to cancel the series after just the first season.

So, it was until relatively recently that it seemed like Disney+ didn't make a habit of cancelling its original series, but that's no longer the case. Diary of a Future President ending after just two seasons is definitely a disappointment, since there were still so many more stories to be told.

Hopefully this isn’t the last of Diary of a Future President and it has a future in some form or other. Whatever happens (or doesn't happen), I don’t doubt that the cast will quickly find other projects. While some of them may be young, they were pretty talented.

Fans may not be able to look forward to new episodes of Diary of a Future President, but they will be able to still look forward to the many original series that Disney+ has planned for the future. There are still upcoming Marvel shows on the way in 2022 and beyond, as well as Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, starring Olivia Rodrigo. And of course the multiple upcoming Star Wars series including The Book of Boba Fett, which is just weeks away from premiering.

Fans probably don't have to fear any of the Marvel or Star Wars series getting cancelled abruptly, at least. Diary of a Future President seems to be in the can for now, but you can always rewatch the first two seasons on Disney+! Fingers crossed this isn’t the last of this incredible show. For some viewing options coming up soon, check out our 2022 winter and spring premiere schedule.