13 Documentaries About Horror Movies (And How To Watch Them)

If you cannot get enough of the horror genre, there are many great documentaries about horror movies that you should check out. Go deeper behind the scenes of the best horror movies of all time and the scary movie icons who made them with the following films.

(Image credit: IFC Films)

Room 237 (2012)

Director: Rodney Ascher

Featuring: Bill Blakemore, Geoffrey Cocks

What it’s about: A fascinating exploration of the many unique and irreverent conspiracy theories that Stanley Kubrick's 1980 adaptation of Stephen King's The Shining has inspired, as explained by some of the fans who have conceived or investigated them.

How to watch Room 237

(Image credit: Cinedigm)

Pennywise: The Story Of It (2021)

Director: John Campopiano, Christopher Griffiths

Featuring: Tim Curry, Seth Green

What it’s about: Interviews with the cast and crew of 1990's miniseries adaptation of Stephen King's It paint a portrait of the making and enduring legacy of one of the most iconic creepy clown "movies" of all time.

How to watch Pennywise: The Story of It

(Image credit: Shudder)

Scream, Queen! My Nightmare On Elm Street (2019)

Director: Roman Chimienti, Tyler Jensen

Featuring: Mark Patton, Robert Englund

What it’s about: Also available with a Shudder subscription, this doc takes a look at the homoerotic themes in 1985's A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, mostly through the eyes of its star, Mark Patton, who had not spoken publicly about his homosexuality at the time.

How to watch Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street

(Image credit: Shudder)

Horror Noire: A History Of Black Horror (2019)

Director: Xavier Burgin

Featuring: Jordan Peele, Tananarive Due, Keith David, Tony Todd

What it’s about: The stories behind the best Black horror movies and the genre's sometimes controversial history involving Black characters and culture.

How to watch Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror

(Image credit: First Run Features)

Birth Of The Living Dead (2013)

Director: Rob Kuhns

Featuring: George A. Romero, Gale Anne Heard

What it’s about: How social and political outrage in the late 1960s inspired filmmaker George A. Romero to create Night of the Living Dead, pioneering the modern zombie movie in the process.

How to watch Birth of the Living Dead

(Image credit: Gravitas Ventures)

Wolfman's Got Nards (2018)

Director: Andre Gower

Featuring: Shane Black, Fred Dekker

What it’s about: Named after one of the most oft-quoted lines from The Monster Squad, Wolfman's Got Nards sheds light on the late success of the cult favorite, not-so-scary horror movie from 1987.

How to watch Wolfman's Got Nards

(Image credit: Bloody-Disgusting)

Living With Chucky (2022)

Director: Kyra Elise Gardner

Featuring: Don Mancini, Brad Dourif, Tony Gardner

What it’s about: An exploration of the popularity of the Child's Play franchise and how Chucky became one of the most iconic horror movie villains, directed by the daughter of special effects and makeup expert Tony Gardner who has worked on the killer doll animatronic in every installment since 2004's Seed of Chucky.

How to watch Living with Chucky

(Image credit: IFC Midnight)

78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene (2017)

Director: Alexandre O. Philippe

Featuring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Guillermo del Toro

What it’s about: Various filmmakers, film historians, and Janet Leigh's daughter, Jamie Lee Curtis, discuss the cultural impact of one of Alfred Hitchcock's best movies, Psycho, particularly the famous shower scene.

How to watch 78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene

(Image credit: IndieCan)

Hail To The Deadites (2020)

Director: Steve Villeneuve

Featuring: Bruce Campbell, Ted Raimi

What it’s about: A love letter to the fans that have kept the Evil Dead movies a pop culture staple since the release of the 1981 original.

How to watch Hail to the Deadites

(Image credit: Severin)

All The Colors Of Giallo (2019)

Director: Federico Caddeo

Featuring: Dario Argento, Lamberto Bava

What it’s about: A specific corner of Italian horror cinema known as Giallo (Italian for "yellow") is explored through interviews with many filmmakers and actors who pioneered the style.

How to watch All the Colors of Giallo

(Image credit: OJO Entertainment)

Best Worst Movie (2009)

Director: Michael Paul Stephenson

Featuring: George Hardy, Claudio Fragasso

What it’s about: An inside look at the making and astonishing enduring legacy of a film widely considered to be the worst of all time, Troll 2.

How to watch Best Worst Movie

(Image credit: Severin)

Lost Soul: The Doomed Journey Of Richard Stanley's Island Of Dr. Moreau (2014)

Director: David Gregory

Featuring: Richard Stanley, Fairuza Balk

What it’s about: The fascinating story behind the challenging production of the 1996 adaptation of H.G. Wells' The Island of Dr. Moreau and its damaging effect on the career of filmmaker Richard Stanley.

How to watch Lost Soul: The Doomed Journey of Richard Stanley's Island of Dr. Moreau

(Image credit: Shudder)

Cursed Films (2020-2022)

Director: Jay Cheel

Featuring: Various

What it’s about: A docuseries covering the alleged Poltergeist movies curse, the tragedy on the set of Twilight Zone: The Movie, the controversy surrounding The Exorcist, and other films whose legacies have been plagued by strange or concerning circumstances.

How to watch Cursed Films

Prepare to call yourself a true expert on spooky cinema after watching these documentaries about horror movies.