Doja Cat Calls Out Stranger Things Star After He Shared Her Messages About Wanting To Slide Into Co-Star’s DMs

Joseph Quinn quickly became a fan-favorite addition to Stranger Things Season 4 as Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson. His jaw-dropping guitar solo to Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in particular got viewers’ attention, as even members of the classic metal band praised Eddie’s performance in the Upside Down. Another musical icon also took notice of Quinn, albeit for completely different reasons, as Doja Cat recruited Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp to help her slide into Quinn’s DMs. However, the “Say So” singer didn’t take too kindly to Schnapp going public with her request, and she put the teenage actor on blast.

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the sci-fi hit (available to Netflix subscribers ), shared a since-deleted TikTok revealing that Doja Cat reached out to him, asking for the Eddie Munson actor to hit her up, also inquiring if Joseph Quinn had a girlfriend. Schnapp encouraged her to “slide into his DMs,” NME reports, and when the rapper said she couldn’t find Quinn’s socials, Schnapp pointed her in the right direction. No good deed goes unpunished, though, because Doja Cat took to Instagram Live , saying she “didn’t feel comfortable” with those messages being made public, and she had some pretty harsh words:

But the fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably like socially unaware and whack. You know what I mean? Like that’s like borderline snake shit. That’s like weasel shit. I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. I wouldn’t imagine he is. Maybe he is, like a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.

While I can definitely see her point that it wasn’t Noah Schnapp’s place to publicly post their private conversation, her comments are a leap from how she was previously making her opinion known about Joseph Quinn on her socials. She posted on Twitter:

joseph quinn fine as shitMay 30, 2022 See more

To Doja Cat’s credit, though, she did say she was trying to be fair, and knowing that Noah Schnapp was fairly young, she wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt that he simply made a mistake and could learn from it in the future. She said:

To be fair, this is like a kid. Noah, is like, I don’t know how old he is, but there’s no way he’s over like 21… When you’re that young, you make mistakes, you do dumb shit. I’m trying to be super fair. You do dumb shit, you say dumb shit. You fucking fuck up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed to do stuff like that so that you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of fuck-ups so that I don’t fuck up again.

Noah Schnapp is just 17 years old, and I’d like to see a show of hands from anybody who didn’t say or do something when they were young that they came to regret. Nobody? OK, let’s move on. Fans seemed to come to Schnapp’s defense pretty quickly, as well, and “He’s 17” was even trending on Twitter. Some of the reactions were pretty hilarious, with many thinking Doja Cat just blew her chances with Joseph Quinn:

How to Lose Eddie in 10 Minutes in Instagram Live Starring Doja Cat, Joseph Quinn, and Noah Schnapp pic.twitter.com/2V3mpWrSEPJuly 8, 2022 See more