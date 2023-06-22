Downey's Dream Cars: What To Know Before You Watch Robert Downey Jr.'s New Max Docuseries

Much like Tony Stark, the superhero he played in some of the best Marvel movies before hanging up his suit, Robert Downey Jr. is a man who cares deeply about the world around him and will do anything in his power to make Earth a better place. At the same time, the multi-talented actor is also someone who is charismatic as all hell and a lot of fun to watch. So, it should come as no surprise that the actor behind the classic "Genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist" line in The Avengers would marry those qualities for a new show about restoring old cars in a very unique way.

If you have a Max subscription , then you’ve probably seen Downey’s Dream Cars, RDJ’s new docuseries, all over your homepage since its debut on June 22nd. If that’s the case, then you’re probably wondering what the show is about, right? Well, we’ve got a handful of things to know about the new Max original streaming series before you start.

Downey's Dream Cars Follows Robert Downey Jr. As He Eco-Restores His Collection

Downey’s Dream Cars has a simple premise: Robert Downey Jr. employs a team of experts to restore several vehicles in his impressive collection of cars. However, instead of just throwing “a little hot-rod red in there,” the Academy Award-nominated actor fully converts the various trucks and cars into electric or environmentally friendly modes of transportation. As pointed out multiple times in the premiere episode, in which he turns a classic Chevrolet K10 from a gas guzzler to an electric car, RDJ and his team eco-restore the vehicles.

It's A Car Show, But Also Tackles Environmental Issues And RDJ's Career

On the surface, the docuseries is very much a car show in that it gets into the nitty gritty of the restoration process and what makes the vehicles work. If you are a fan of classic Discovery Channel series about crazy rebuilds and out-of-this-world custom creations, you will feel at home. However, the show goes deeper than that.

The docuseries also spends a great deal of time talking about FootPrint Coalition , Robert Downey Jr.’s climate tech venture capital company, a project that essentially makes the actor a real-world Tony Stark, just without all the nano-tech and history with Thanos. Speaking of history, the series also dives into RDJ’s career and the movies he’s made over the years. In fact, the premiere episode is titled “The Thanos Thumper,” a fun nod to his character defeating the Mad Titan in Avengers: Endgame .

The Series Is Both Educational And Full Of Humor

Downey’s Dream Cars is a docuseries that finds the balance between being educational and entertaining, in that it throws a lot of engineering and environmental themes at the audience while also featuring Robert Downey Jr.’s signature sense of humor. If you’ve ever thought to yourself “I would love to see a Tony Stark car show,” then this will be right up your alley.

Two New Episodes Of The Six-Part Series Drop On Thursdays

This series consists of six episodes, but they weren’t all made available upon the show’s June 22nd premiere. Instead, two episodes will drop each Thursday for the next two weeks, meaning it will wrap up on July 6th. The episodes released so far were 41 and 51 minutes apiece.

Downey's Dream Cars Is Rated TV-MA For Language

It should be noted that Downey’s show has a rating of TV-MA, but it’s not as bad as it seems. You’re not going to find nudity or other extreme topics like in some of the sexually explicit movies on Max , but there is some rough language. It’s likely nothing you haven’t heard before, but you might want to avoid the series if you aren’t a fan of certain four-letter words.

Hopefully, this helps you get a better grasp on Downey’s Dream Cars and what you can expect from the docuseries. If you want to know more about the other shows coming to Max in the coming weeks and months, check out our 2023 TV schedule.

