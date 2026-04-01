Should Kayce Go To Dutton Ranch Or Should Rip And Beth Go To Marshals First?

The Dutton family has returned on the 2026 TV schedule in a big way; however, they are not on the same shows. With the premiere of Marshals (plus its early renewal) and the upcoming launch of Rip and Beth’s spinoff, Dutton Ranch, we’re seeing the main players from Yellowstone back in action! However, there are always questions about how the family could be reunited. So that begs the question: Would Kayce go to his sister’s show first? Or would she and Rip head over to CBS for an episode of her brother's program?

Well, thankfully, Greg Yaitanes, who has directed multiple episodes of both Marshals and Dutton Ranch, shared his take on that question. During a discussion with Collider , the director was asked about the two new Yellowstone spinoffs. The interviewer also mentioned that Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce, would love to reunite with Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth, but didn’t know if it’d be better for him to go to Rip and Beth’s show or vice versa. So, Yaitanes shared his take on the matter, explaining:

That’s a really good question. We talked about that a lot because each wanted to be on the other show. I feel like Kayce should go to Dutton Ranch. That feels like something that I would lose my shit over as a fan. That would be pretty cool.

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Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This includes Marshals, and eventually it will include Dutton Ranch, too.

As a Dutton family fan, I, too, would freak out if this ever happened. Of course, since Marshals airs on CBS and Dutton Ranch will be exclusive to those with a Paramount+ subscription , it could be complicated to pull this off. However, it really is not impossible, considering Paramount owns CBS.

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The bigger challenge of the two shows airing in different places, honestly, might come down to what can be said and shown on Dutton Ranch that cannot be on Marshals. Since Kayce’s series is on CBS, it can't have the cursing and gory violence that is allowed on a Paramount+ program. In short, I think characters like Rip and Beth would have a hard time on Kayce’s show. It would seem Yaitanes had a similar thought too, explaining:

I just don’t know, in the world of what Marshals is, if Beth coming in would fit into that quite as well. Kayce would just naturally fold into Dutton Ranch because there’s a tonal similarity to the original Yellowstone. A lot of the people involved with Dutton Ranch really felt like they were making Yellowstone Season 6. Marshals is much more genre and guns-forward and those kinds of cool things.

He also made a valid point about how similar these two shows are to Yellowstone.

While Marshals has many connections to the flagship series (I mean, John Dutton was mentioned multiple times during the premiere), its concept is quite different, seeing as Kayce is a marshal now and working with a whole new team.

Meanwhile, as the director said, Dutton Ranch, in some ways, feels like Yellowstone Season 6. Based on the trailer for Rip and Beth’s show , tonally it feels quite similar to the original series, too, seeing as the couple is seemingly fighting for a ranch. While it will see the couple in a new place, the vibe and general story feel familiar. So, it’d be easy to plunk Kayce right back in, seeing as he fit in perfectly fine on the OG series.

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With all that said and done, I’m hopeful that someday Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser can reunite on screen. And I do agree that it’d probably make the most sense for it to happen on Dutton Ranch first instead of Marshals. However, ultimately, I do want this family to be together on both spin-offs.

For now, though, we can see them take on their separate battles by watching Marshals every Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. (you can stream it the next day on Paramount+). Then, on Sunday, May 15, make sure you are logged into Paramount+ to catch the premiere of Dutton Ranch.