Former Tulsa King Crew Member Calls Out 'Unprofessional And Unnecessary' Firings, Says No One Is In Charge Of Season 4

From an outsider's perspective, two things about Tulsa King appear clear. #1. The action-filled Sylvester Stallone-starring crime drama is a one of Paramount+ biggest shows, and consistently sits in the #1 slot of the streamer's Top 10 ranks. And #2. The show has gone through nearly as much behind-the-scenes drama as Dwight's own crew has, at least of the non-violent variety, and one of the more than two dozen recently terminated crew members has spoken out, claiming a lack of leadership persists even with Season 4’s production imminent.

With everything still yet to explode for the criminal protagonists in the Season 3 finale (streaming on November 23 via Paramount+ subscription), Tulsa King has reportedly kicked off production in Atlanta for Season 4, having been officially renewed by the streaming service in September before the new episodes kicked off. (Stallone’s own deal negotiations made a fourth season all but inevitable back in November 2024.) But that production will be with the 26 veteran crew members that were suddenly released in the weeks ahead of Season 4’s onset.

Freddie Poole was nominated for two Emmys for his work as Stunt Coordinator on Tulsa King’s first and second seasons, with the possibility for Season 3 to get nominated in 2026, but was one of the many crew members who lost their jobs. Speaking with Variety, Poole says the swath of firings was not hinted at ahead of time, though the lack of a replacement showrunner did have him feeling on edge in the time just prior. Scott Stone, an exec heading up the show’s production house 101 Studios, has reportedly been handling day-to-day duties. According to Poole:

[Stone] said, ‘We’re not going to have a showrunner. 101 is the showrunner.’ And I raised an eyebrow at that. That was the writing on the wall for me. I knew at that point I better start looking out for myself.

It's not clear exactly when those alleged comments were made, but whatever the case, staffers from sound department, stunts, hair and transportation were part of the eventual terminations, among others. To be sure, this wasn't a breach-of-contract situation, as none of the fired crew members are said to have had Season 4 deals in place. But while such staff turnover isn't a rarity, there is usually more communication involved. Per Poole:

The manner in which this was done was just unprofessional and unnecessary. Some of these people … were told to leave their equipment at the stages [after Season 3], and then told a week before shooting that they don’t have a job. I think it was really disheartening.

Another former crew member who spoke to Variety claimed they only found out they were fired when someone else showed them a job posting for their Tulsa King position.

Scott Stone's serving as unofficial head honcho doesn't even count as the first time Tulsa King has gone into a season without a showrunner. It'd be an truly bizarre distinction for the majority of shows, but this series has maintained its in-flux leadership throughout its run. Though created by Taylor Sheridan, the show's first season boasted Emmy winner Terrence Winter as showrunner, but he stepped back to writer and EP for Season 2, which was more or less handled by EP and director Craig Zisk.

Going into Season 3, Mayor of Kingstown boss Dave Erickson was brought in for showrunning duties. However, Erickson vacated double duties to focus on Kingstown, reportedly due to creative differences with Sheridan, while Winter returned to the fold as head writer and EP. However, he's said to be running a writers room in L.A., and has it contractually stipulated that will not be an on-set presence for Season 4.

For all the alleged BTS issues, Tulsa King's cast haven't spoken up about any of their own issues, and it's assumed that the majority will be back for Season 4. At least assuming their characters make it through the Season 3 finale intact.

Be sure to check it out when it drops on Sunday, November 23.