In Latest Wave Of Wild Set Stories, Kelly Reilly Calls Dutton Ranch 'The Hardest Thing' She's Done
I'm excited for this show to get back on the road.
At this point, it's well documented that making Dutton Ranch was really hard. Cole Hauser opened up about the “challenges” they faced while working on the show, and Kelly Reilly spoke about changes that happened without Taylor Sheridan running it. However, despite the Beth actress saying this project was “the hardest thing” she’s “ever done,” she also explained why she cannot wait to start working on Season 2.
While there was some turbulence on the set of Dutton Ranch, and Ed Harris noted his grievances with the show recently, everyone is expected to be back for Season 2. Reilly is excited about that, and she explained that she’s looking forward to moving into a new chapter after getting this Yellowstone spinoff off the ground. Noting that Season 1 was “the hardest thing,” the actress told TV Insider:
I totally get what she’s saying. The Dutton family was well established before Dutton Ranch, and they were challenged with bringing that legacy into a brand new story. However, along with that, there’s been reported behind-the-scenes tension, with one report even claiming that Ed Harris’ complaints allegedly had something to do with the fact that the Yellowstone series lost its first showrunner at the end of Season 1.