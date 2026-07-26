In Latest Wave Of Wild Set Stories, Kelly Reilly Calls Dutton Ranch 'The Hardest Thing' She's Done

At this point, it's well documented that making Dutton Ranch was really hard. Cole Hauser opened up about the “challenges” they faced while working on the show, and Kelly Reilly spoke about changes that happened without Taylor Sheridan running it. However, despite the Beth actress saying this project was “the hardest thing” she’s “ever done,” she also explained why she cannot wait to start working on Season 2.

While there was some turbulence on the set of Dutton Ranch, and Ed Harris noted his grievances with the show recently, everyone is expected to be back for Season 2. Reilly is excited about that, and she explained that she’s looking forward to moving into a new chapter after getting this Yellowstone spinoff off the ground. Noting that Season 1 was “the hardest thing,” the actress told TV Insider :

We’ve just been talking a little bit in some other interviews about these ideas for Season 2; now we’ve been lucky enough to be green-lit for another season. You never take that for granted ever. I feel like emerging [with] a new season, a spinoff, was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, with all the responsibility of bringing forward everything that was the show that we’d worked on into something new and different for the audience and whether people are going to like it.