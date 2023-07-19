Elite Season 7: Release Date, Cast, And Other Things We Know About The Next Installment Of The Netflix Series

Many a teen drama has gone on to become a huge hit. It happened to the CW classic , Gossip Girl. It happened to Riverdale, and even to shows such as Never Have I Ever on Netflix. Teen dramas tend to do really well – and one that has continued to do well is Elite.

The international Netflix show has kept bringing viewers back every season for its teen drama twists, coming of age storylines, and somewhat naughty good times. The series itself starts out with three working-class students enrolling in an elite high school through its scholarship program, and shows the people they have to face on a daily basis, but the drama's only become more and more intense.

The series has been a mainstay on Netflix for several years now, despite cast changes (as this is high school and people do graduate) and so much more. Now, Elite Season 7 is right around the corner – and we have some information about the new episodes that you might want to know ahead of its premiere.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Get prepared, fans of Elite, because the seventh season of the popular Netflix series is going to drop on October 20th, 2023, according to the teaser that was released on YouTube .

The Best Teen Drama Series To Watch Streaming (Image credit: HBO) If you like Elite check out these other great teen dramas to watch.

The teaser for the upcoming season was released at the beginning of July, but the fact that it has a premiere date is huge. The world of filmed entertainment is mostly on hold right now because of not only the WGA strike that has been ongoing for several months now, but also the SAG strike that has started in July.

Thankfully, Elite Season 7 was filmed before this all happened – and even if it wasn’t, I’m not entirely sure production would have been affected, because the show is mainly made in Madrid, Spain. So, maybe we don’t need to be too nervous about a possible Season 8 being impacted if the strikes don't end before the year's out.

This debut is major news for the streamer as well, as Netflix's TV premiere schedule for the rest of the year is already packed to the brim with exciting new things, such as the new seasons of Virgin River and Bridgerton, but I have a feeling that Elite joining the crazy schedule of TV premieres is going to be an awesome addition to Netflix.

Check Out The Teaser For Elite Season 7

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you’re wondering if you can catch a sneak peak of the latest season, you can – sort of.

The teaser that was released for Season 7 of Elite doesn’t really show anything about the upcoming storyline – meaning there are no scenes from the actual series in it. But what it does feature is our main cast falling through the sky and then interacting in an odd landscape as there's a voiceover, followed by many of them running towards something unseen near the end.

It’s almost a little too strange to explain on my own, so just check it out below:

Many Actors From The Last Two Seasons Are Coming Back

(Image credit: Netflix)

As mentioned before, the cast of Elite is a bit of a tricky thing. While it’s not necessarily an anthology series where the cast changes every season along with the story ( like American Horror Story ), the cast does change very often, as the students grow up and graduate and new characters are introduced.

But, we can confirm that several cast members will be returning for Season 7 of the show, many from the last two seasons, according to Tudum , where the stars of the upcoming episodes spilled so-called “spoilers” for the next season – which were actually bleeped out the whole time.

From this confirmation, we know that Elite veterans Ana Bokesa, André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere, Álvaro de Juana, Carmen Arrufat, Álex Pastrana, Ander Puig and Nadia Al Saidi will all be returning for Season 7, most of whom were introduced in Season 6 and will be coming back for all the goodness that the teen drama has to offer.

Also confirmed in another Tudum post is that a fan-favorite, Omar Ayuso, is set to return. This is major news, because his character left the school in Season 5, after Samuel died, but I suppose there’s more to his story that we just don’t know yet.

This is such huge news, and I can’t wait to see what happens next with the characters that have come onto this crazy show – and the drama we are all about to find ourselves in.

Several New Additions Have Joined The Cast

(Image credit: Alea Media)

With any new Elite season, there are always plenty of new characters that are brought nto the series, and Season 7 is no different. As confirmed by the Tudum article above regarding Ayuso's return, we can also say that several new characters have been added to the new season.

These include Mirela Balic, Alejandro Albarracín, Fernando Líndez, Gleb Abrosimov, Maribel Verdú, and Iván Mendes. All of these young actors have been in several Spanish productions before, but these will be their first main roles in a show that has truly become super popular across the world.

Something else that was confirmed by Tudum's article regarding the cast announcement is that Anitta, a Brazilian pop singer, will be making her acting debut in Season 7.

It Sounds Like That Major Season 6 Cliffhanger Will Impact Season 7

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you’re wondering what Season 7 is going to be about, we’re just as lost as you are – as nothing has really come out about the storyline is for the season, not even from Netflix. But, from what we can gather according to a report from Deadline, we can assume that the cliffhanger at the end of Season 6 is going to directly impact what happens in Season 7, and that certain people could be taking matters into their own hands when it comes to issues that are occurring at the school.

For those who need a refresher, the end of Season 6 featured a major cliffhanger where not only was it revealed that Ivan was still alive after being run over earlier in the season, but that a mysterious person drove up to Las Encinas in a black van and began shooting at the students - several of which are characters that we know.

We're not sure who is doing the shooting, or who got hurt, but one thing seems for sure — someone is out for revenge.

Elite Season 7 is right around the corner, and honestly, a part of me is so excited, while the other part is interested to see what they do with an OG cast member in a crew of new high schoolers. I’m intrigued to see where this goes. How about you?