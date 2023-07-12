Elizabeth Olsen Was Snubbed From The Emmys This Year, And The Internet Isn’t Happy

The nominations for the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards have arrived, and more than a few fan-favorite actors received nods. Of course, as is the case every year, some stars get snubbed despite putting in strong performances. Christina Ricci of Yellowjackets and Harrison Ford (who was downright delightful on Shrinking) are a few of the big names who were shut out. Joining them in that boat, shockingly, is Elizabeth Olsen , who didn’t pick up a nod for the miniseries Love & Death. After the Television Academy released its decisions for this year’s ceremony, Olsen fans took to the web, and they are not happy.

Elizabeth Olsen honestly seemed like a shoo-in for one of the six slots in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category. Alas, it would seem that it just wasn’t meant to be. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the fans are just going to accept that, however. On Twitter, a number of Olsen devotees aren’t holding back their disdain of the fact that she wasn’t nominated for the show, which is streamable with a Max subscription . One fan seemed to sum up many people’s feelings with a tweet utilizing an A+ Jennifer Lawrence meme:

The Outstanding Lead Actress category ultimately included: Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Ali Wong (Beef), Dominique Fishback (Swarm) Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things) and Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six). So in fairness, the competition was stacked this year, though one could definitely argue that the I Saw the Light actress deserved to be in the ranks. Another fan channeled some Midsommar energy in order to make their stance known:

Love & Death dramatizes the true story of Candy Montgomery – a Texas housewife who had an affair in the ‘70s and was later accused of murdering her lover’s wife. Elizabeth Olsen, who returned to TV after Doctor Strange 2 , played the role of Montgomery and received rave reviews for her performance. Considering the caliber of her work, her stans want answers and one joked about doing what’s necessary to get answers:

The 34-year-old actress has earned acclaim over the past several years, as she’s sought to further diversify her body of work, which includes a number of Marvel Studios productions. Ironically though, her performance as Wanda Maximoff wowed Disney+ subscription holders and more and served as one of the first Emmy noms for MCU TV . So it’s somewhat fitting that another person summed up their frustration over the snub with a clip from the trippy superhero show:

Overall, the TV Academy didn’t shower many accolades on Love & Death, as the show only grabbed a single nomination. That went to Elizabeth Olsen’s co-star, Breaking Bad alum Jesse Plemons , who earned an Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie. On the show, Plemons played Allan Gore, the man with whom Candy has an affair. I mean, that’s better than nothing, but it’s clear that fans wanted more for the leading lady – and likely the show as a whole.

The series may not have gotten the Emmy love that some would’ve liked, but that shouldn’t affect one’s perception of the production itself. If you liked it and the main star’s work, then that’s ultimately what matters most. It’s admittedly surprising that the Wind River star didn’t grab that nomination but, considering her talent, I see both noms and wins in her future.