Ella Purnell Revealed The One 'Habit' From Fallout That's Impacted Her Daily Life, And It’s Adorable

One series from the 2024 TV schedule that we know a ton of viewers checked out was Amazon’s Fallout, with Amazon reporting that over 100 million people have tuned in since its release. Being on Fallout surely changed the life and career of star Ella Purnell as her most profile role yet. But as the actress recently shared, there’s a habit she also picked up from playing the Vault Dweller.

While speaking to BAFTA, Purnell revealed something she’s always repeating in her daily life even though she’s been off the set of Fallout for quite some time. In her words:

Oh my god, I say okey dokey all the time. I've said it like five times today.

If there’s one thing Fallout’s Lucy is going to say all the time, it’s “okey dokey” and now the same is true for Ella Purnell. When the series premiered earlier this year, fans could not get over Lucy’s use of the phrase, saying it in the least casual of situations. It became the subject of memes and reaction gifs all over the internet. As she continued:

It just lives in me now, it's part of me, I'm not even gonna try to get rid of it. It's not a bad habit to have.

Imagine meeting Ella Purnell, only to witness her dropping her character’s catchphrase! Thankfully, she doesn’t have to get out of the habit of saying it, because Fallout Season 2 is definitely on the way. Season 2 was announced less than two weeks after Season 1 was released, and Purnell and her cast mates had over-the-moon reactions . Check out more of her thoughts about the renewal and her “okey dokey” habit in the video below:

Okey dokey!Ella Purnell on the one habit from Fallout she can't drop...Watch Ella's Film Firsts now!https://t.co/GmRoRPTRXX pic.twitter.com/1GtJQ9phDxOctober 9, 2024

Purnell also told Discussing Film (via Twitter ) that she’s yet to see scripts or learn for sure if she’s in it, but she’s really “excited” to get going on the new season and return to her Fallout character. It's very likely Purnell will return after Amazon’s studio chief Jennifer Salke and head of TV Vernon Sanders shared they are “fully committed” to continuing the journey that started in Season 1 with the characters we met the first time around. Plus, Lucy has a huge cliffhanger moment to get to following the finale.

While we wait for Ella Purnell to return to Lucy in Season 2, the actress is now the star of another TV series called Sweetpea, which premieres on STARZ and Sky Atlantic this week. The new black comedy follows Purnell as a quiet office manager who develops a taste for murder.

You can also watch Fallout of course with an Amazon Prime subscription .

