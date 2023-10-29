Emily Blunt And Chris Evans’ Pain Hustlers Has Been Screened By Critics, And They Seem To Agree On The Netflix Film
What's the verdict?
There are a number of major titles on Netflix’s 2023 movie schedule and, this past week, one of those flicks was finally released on the platform. The film in question is Pain Hustlers, a crime drama starring Emily Blunt, Chris Evans and Andy Garcia. Directed by Harry Potter veteran David Yates, this production gives viewers a taste of the pharmaceutical industry and the scandals that can arise within it. While general viewers are taking in the film this weekend, critics have also had a chance to give it a watch. And at this point, they all seem to agree on the Blunt and Evans-headed flick.
On the surface, this movie has a lot going for it. There’s an intriguing premise, a capable filmmaker at the helm and some A-list stars to play out the tale. However, it would seem that this latest cinematic venture falls relatively short of its goals, based on the reviews from film pundits. CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes screened it and ultimately dubbed it a low dosage kind of drama. While he commended the actors for giving their best efforts, he argued that the production moves along to quickly to provide layered character arcs or any true commentary on big pharma:
Another point that Mike Reyes made was his dislike of the pacing and rapid shifts between comedic and dramatic tones. A similar sentiment is also held by Liz Shannon Miller. While writing for Consequence of Sound, she acknowledged that the film avoids simply becoming a parody of other opioid-centered productions (specifically Dopesick) but opined that it doesn’t leaving a lasting impression as other dramatizations do:
An adaptation of Evan Hughes’ The Hard Sell: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup, the film sees Emily Blunt play Liza Drake, an ex-stripper and single mother who’s thrust into the world of pharmaceuticals. Chris Evans’ scrupulous Pete Brenner serves as her guide, and the two manage to make some serious cash while getting drawn into a criminal conspiracy. Aside from Andy Garcia, the Pain Hustlers cast Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass and Brian d'Arcy James also star. Blunt and Evans are called upon to do a lot of the heavy lifting. Empire’s Barry Levitt – who also had trouble with the pacing – agrees with Mike Reyes that the opioid drama doesn’t effectively utilize their talents:
There are critics who have more favorable thoughts on David Yates’ latest feature, though, and one such person is Vox’s Alissa Wilkinson. She admitted that while some of its story beats are recognizable, she believes it’s mostly effective – and that it’s in great part due to the performance of the lead actress:
But if you ask IndieWire’s David Ehrlich, the performances aren’t enough to save this film. Like some of the other pundits quoted here, he believes the filmmakers missed a firm chance to provide a meaningful look into one of the United States’ biggest medical emergencies:
As of this writing, the film has notched a 22% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while an audience score has yet to be reported. At the very least though, it would seem that Netflix subscription holders are checking it out, as the crime drama is currently #1 on the streamer’s trending list in the U.S. Others may see the merits in this motion picture as well but, all in all, if you take the pundits’ collective word for it, this movie is a tough pill to swallow.
Pain Hustlers is available now amongst other 2023 new movie releases on Netflix. Those who are interested can also check out some of Emily Blunt’s best movies and learn where they can check those out.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Most Popular
By Ryan LaBee
By Dirk Libbey
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley