Pain Hustlers Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

After hearing all about it for what seems like the entirety of the year, David Yates’ Pain Hustlers , the new 2023 Netflix original film starring Emily Blunt as a single mother who gets wrapped up in a massive criminal conspiracy, is finally here. The much talked about movie, which also stars Chris Evans, Andy Garcia, and a host of others, is one of the big Netflix arrivals in October , and introduces viewers to the wild and crazy world of pharmaceuticals.

After watching the movie, or at least reading about it, there’s a good chance you’re wondering where you’ve seen all the actors before and why they look so familiar. Well, worry no more, because we are about to break down all the major players in the Pain Hustlers cast and some of their major roles leading into the new crime drama.

Emily Blunt (Liza Drake)

Leading off the Pain Hustlers cast is Emily Blunt, who takes on the role of Liza Drake. Liz is a down-on-her-luck single mother who takes a job at Zanna Therapeutics as a way to come up with enough cash to take care of her daughter, but she becomes entangled in an incredibly lucrative yet morally bankrupt scheme centered around pharmaceuticals.

Though Blunt has never appeared in a Best Picture winner , that could soon change thanks to her outstanding portrayal of Kitty Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed biopic Oppenheimer. Blunt, who has been one of the most well-known actresses for the better part of a decade, has also given commanding performances in everything from A Quiet Place and its sequel to The Devil Wears Prada to Edge of Tomorrow and so much more.

Chris Evans (Pete Brenner)

Next up is Chris Evans, who shows up in Pain Hustlers as Pete Brenner, an unsavory executive at Zanna Therapeutics who brings Liza Drake into the fold and transforms both of their lives in the process. Unlike some of Evans’ more upstanding characters, Pete will do anything and everything to get what he wants.

Best known for his nearly decade-long portrayal of Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America, in some of the best Marvel movies , Evans has been a driving force in Hollywood for well over two decades at this point. With memorable appearances in everything from Not Another Teen Movie to Knives Out, there are plenty of reasons why we just can’t get enough of him. At the same time, there are other lesser known Evans movies you may have forgotten like Snowpiercer, Gifted, and Sunshine.

Catherine O'Hara (Jackie Drake)

Catherine O’Hara shows up in Pain Hustlers as Jackie Drake, Liza’s greedy and vivacious mother who later joins her daughter on the payroll of the Zanna sales team and a part of the massive plan that makes them all filthy rich.

Some will remember O’Hara as Kate McCallister from the Home Alone cast , while others will look back on fondly from her time on Schitt’s Creek. Regardless, she has been established as one of the funniest actors on the planet for well over 40 years at this point. If you look back on some of the best ‘80s movies like Beetlejuice, After Hours, and Heartburn, you’ll see her remarkable skills, as is the case for every decade since. She’s also set to appear in Matthew Vaughn’s Argyle , which is slated to land on Apple TV+ in early 2024.

Andy Garcia (Dr. Jack Neel)

Veteran actor Andy Garcia pops up in Pain Hustlers as Dr. Jack Neel, the founder of the Zanna company and the mastermind behind its most popular product: Lonafen. A dynamic character with dubious motivations, Dr. Jack is a major force in the new Netflix original.

Throughout his career, Garcia has played characters like casino magnate Terry Benedict in the Ocean’s Eleven cast , Vincent Mancini, the illegitimate son of Sonny Corelone in The Godfather Part III, and unforgettable FBI agent Giuseppe "George Stone" Petri in The Untouchables, to name only a few. Chances are, if there’s a big crime movie that has come out in the past 35 years, Garcia has either shown up in it or was up for one of the major roles.

Chloe Coleman (Phoebe Drake)

Chloe Coleman takes on the role of Liza Drake’s young daughter Phoebe in Pain Hustlers – the latest in a long line of high-profile projects for the up-and-coming actress.

Ever since making her professional acting debut on a 2013 episode of Glee, Coleman has popped up on one popular show after another, including Transparent, Big Little Lies, The Resident, and Upload. However, she is more well known for her big-screen work, which includes starring roles in movies like My Spy, Gunpowder Milkshake, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and a little movie called Avatar: The Way of Water. Coleman is next set to re-team with Dave Bautista in the upcoming My Spy 2 .

Jay Duplass (Brent Larkin)

Jay Duplass shows up in Pain Hustlers as Brent Larkin, one of Pete Brenner’s colleagues and rivals in the Zanna marketing department.

If Duplass looks familiar to you, it could be because of his starring role on the hit Amazon original series Transparent, on which he played Josh Pfefferman throughout the show’s entire run. His other TV acting credits include shows like Animals, Search Party, and Room 104, which he co-created with his brother, Mark Duplass. Duplass’ film credits include the likes of Paper Towns, Horse Girl, and Landline.

Brian d'Arcy James (Dr. Nathan Lydell)

Brian d’Arcy James takes on the role of Dr. Nathan Lydell, one of the first doctors who sign on for Liza Drake’s scheme in Pain Hustlers.

Throughout his career, James has given audiences wonderful performances in movies like Bombshell, Molly’s Game, West Side Story (Officer Krupke, anyone?), First Man, and the all-time great journalism movie , Spotlight, in which he played Boston Globe reporter Matty Carroll. His TV credits include everything from Rescue Me to Smash to 13 Reasons Why to Hawkeye.

You can see all of these stars and other members of the Pain Hustlers in action as the 2023 movie is currently streaming for anyone with a Netflix subscription.

