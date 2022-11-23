Enchanted’s Director Sounds Disenchanted About The Studio Not Asking Him Back For The Sequel

The prospect of 2006’s Enchanted getting a sequel was incredibly exciting news for fans of the original Disney flick. It was especially promising when stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden all agreed to reprise their roles in the long-awaited follow-up film titled Disenchanted. However, one individual was not set to return: director Kevin Lima.

Lima is known for directing not only Enchanted, but also Disney favorites like Tarzan and A Goofy Movie. After contributing many hits to the Disney library, one may assume that he would be a shoe in to direct Disenchanted. However, that was not the case, as he revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. Lima unfortunately was not invited back to direct the sequel, despite his original film being a success for the studio. The director further detailed:

A perfect storm of a change of executives and Hollywood politics made it so that I was uninvited to the party, unfortunately. It was a very, very sad turn. I haven’t seen the movie; I haven’t read the script. So I’m going to experience the characters that I helped create, grow and live on as the audience does.

This is unfortunate, as Lima played a massive role in making the original feel so magical. Instead, the studio enlisted Hairspray director Adam Shankman to direct the sequel film, in addition to a new set of writers. Shankman was in talks to direct Enchanted before Lima came on board. Lima stated he considers his original to be a “love letter to Disney,” which differs significantly from the vision for the much darker sequel. Creative differences are a possible reason for Disney going in a different direction. Nevertheless, Enchanted has become somewhat of a classic for a new generation of Disney fans, so Lima certainly left his mark.

While Disenchanted didn’t end up being the project for Lima, he still has some things coming down the pike. The director is returning to his animation roots for announced producing projects titled Ghost Squad and The Cartoon Touch. Lima is also set to be a writer on the latter.

The Shankman-helmed Disenchanted went through a long development process before finally arriving at a release date for later this year. Along with many memorable faces returning to play their characters, the Disenchanted cast also features SNL alum Maya Rudolph in a villainous role, as well as Community’s Yvette Nicole Brown and Glee’s Jayma Mays in supporting roles. The trailer has also teased some spectacular moments, including Amy Adams entering her “villain era,” which I’m so here for.

Fans of Enchanted can currently stream the princess favorite with a Disney+ subscription. Disenchanted is also currently available to stream on the platform as of November 16th, so make sure to check it out. For more information on what else is heading to Disney+ for the rest of this month, make sure to check out CinemaBlend’s feature on November 2022 Disney+ releases.