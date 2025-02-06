I Enjoyed Will Ferrell And Reese Witherspoon In You're Cordially Invited, But Another Actor Deserves Some Praise, Too

Spoilers for You’re Cordially Invited lie ahead.

A new romantic comedy just released as part of the 2025 movie schedule, and it’s called You’re Cordially Invited. This film, which is available to Prime Video subscription holders, has quite a bit to offer. Having seen it for myself, I can say that it benefits from the keen direction of filmmaker Nicholas Stoller, a solid script and excellent laughs. Not to mention the fact that this film is anchored by excellent performances from Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon. Still, I’d argue that another star deserves praise for their supporting role.

The matrimony-centric film tells the story of single dad Jim (Will Ferrell), who seeks to throw the perfect wedding for his daughter, Jenni (Geraldine Viswanathan). Meanwhile, Hollywood producer Margot (Reese Witherspoon) wants to do the same for her sister, Neve (Meredith Hagner) Both Margot and Jim are thrown for a loop, however, when the venue double books the affairs, and shenanigans ensue as both parties try to share the space. Within all of that is a fun performance from Keyla Monterroso Mejia that I want to discuss.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Who Does Keyla Monterroso Mejia Play In You’re Cordially Invited, And What Does She Bring To The Role?

Each member of You’re Cordially Invited’s principal cast receives time to flex their comedic muscles. And, despite not having the biggest role in the film, Keyla Monterroso Mejia gets her time to shine, as well. Mejia plays the role of Jenni’s vivacious best friend and maid of honor, Heather. The character’s energy is quickly apparent when she (along with the rest of the wedding party) greets Paul and Jenni at Palmetto Island, Georgia by hyping up the fact that her “bitch” is getting married.

The Launchpad alum also made me chuckle during a scene in which Paul chews out Heather for not double-checking that the inn was reserved, during which Heather humorously claims she gets anxiety from making phone calls. During that scene, the actress also delivers dialogue that’s more subtly humorous, specifically when accusing Paul of being sexist and later reacting to his fight and subsequent makeup with Jenni.

One of Heather’s funniest moments, though, comes near the end of the film. At that point, she and the bridesmaids attempt to prevent Paul from entering Jenni’s apartment building so that he can reconcile with her following the disastrous events at Palmetto Island. As a result, Heather furiously slaps Paul’s hands whenever he tries to use the elevator, and she yells at him not to touch her. (Her “I’m a baby” line will probably live in my head rent-free for a while.) From there, Heather and co. humorously chase Paul as he makes his way to the apartment.

What impresses me the most about Mejia’s work here is that she does so much with the limited time she’s allotted in the film. She also shines in the scenes that she has with Will Ferrell, which is saying a lot, given that he’s an esteemed veteran of the comedic craft. Mejia proves here that there really are no small roles, just small actors, and I truly appreciate the haphazard and sometimes loud energy she brings to what I’d say is one of the best movies to stream on Amazon Prime right now.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

What Other Movies And TV Shows Might You Have Seen Keyla Monterroso Mejia In?

As I mentioned before, this California native is gradually making a name for herself in the entertainment industry. When it comes to TV, she notably played Maria Sofia Estrada on Seasons 11 and 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm. She also played the recurring role of Ashley Garcia on Abbott Elementary. Additionally, Mejia took on the lead role of Gloria as part of the cast of Freeridge, Netflix’s short-lived On My Block spinoff. She also has film credits, including The Estate, Suncoast and the well-reviewed comedy, One of Them Days.

Of course, there’s a lot to appreciate about You’re Cordially Invited in addition to the Growing Fangs alum’s work. Witherspoon and Ferrell are indeed fun, with both bringing their specific comedic sensibilities to the flick. A particularly wild scene involves the two trying to remove an alligator from a room. (In case, you’re wondering, a real gator was offered for the film but not used.)

You’re Cordially Invited may not go down as one of the best romantic comedies of all time. However, it’s an entertaining piece of work that exudes (and takes the piss out of) love and highlights the complicated familial ties that bind people together. If you haven’t watched it, be sure to give it a try, and check out the talents of Keyla Monterroso Mejia while you’re at it.