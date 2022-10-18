Enola Holmes 2: Watch Millie Bobby Brown Delightfully Learn To Waltz In Netflix Sequel Clip

While the ending of Enola Holmes saw Millie Bobby Brown’s title character setting up her own detective agency, the first trailer for Enola Holmes 2 revealed that she’s been having trouble getting clients. Fortunately, she eventually catches a break in the Netflix sequel that pushes her into another adventure, part of which will see her attending a fancy gala. There’s just one problem: Enola doesn’t know how to waltz, so you’ll need to watch the above clip to see her learning how to blend in on the dance floor.

In her typical fourth wall-breaking manner, Enola Holmes admits to the viewers that she might have prepared more properly for this shindig, but since dancing isn’t one of her “core strengths” (outside of the tomfoolery she got into with her mother, Helena Bonham Carter’s Eudoria Holmes, at a younger age), let’s cut her some slack. Fortunately, Louis Partridge’s Viscount Tewkesbury, whom she met in the first movie, is on hand to teach her the art of waltzing.

Since Tewkesbury has been learning how to dance since he was five years old, needless to say he won’t be able to ensure within the span of just minutes that she’ll become as skilled. Still, with a girl’s life hanging in the balance, the least he can do is teach her the standard ‘one, two, three’ steps. Surely his brief tutorial will be enough for Enola to properly mingle among these high society types, right? In an ideal world, yes, but knowing Enola, I’m sure that something will happen requiring to race out of the event.

Originally the first Enola Holmes movie was originally going to be theatrically released by Warner Bros. Pictures, but ended up being delivered exclusively to Netflix subscribers in September 2020. Months after being met with positive critical reception and racking up a lot of views, the sequel was greenlit, with Millie Bobby Brown’s character teaming back up with her brother, Henry Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes. The latest Enola Holmes 2 trailer highlighted the hilarious dynamic between the two siblings, but unlike its predecessor, the sequel will not feature Sam Clafin as their brother Mycroft Holmes.

Other actors along for the Enola Holmes 2 (opens in new tab) ride include Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Susie Wokoma and David Thewlis, among others. Harry Bradbeer and Jack Thorne resumed their respective directing and writing duties for the sequel. Production kicked off in fall 2021 and concluded at the beginning of January.

We’ll see how Enola Holmes fares with her dancing when Enola Holmes 2 is released on November 4. Until then, take a look at the best Netflix movies that can be streamed now, or look at what else is coming up with our lineup of 2022 Netflix movie release dates.