Zendaya’s Taste Is Highly Lauded, But People Did Not Like Her Dune 3 Outfit This Week

One of this year’s highly anticipated sequels would have to be Dune: Part Three. With the sci-fi saga's epic conclusion, fans will get to see the consequences of Paul Atreides’ rise as the Padishah Emperor. They'll also get to see where he stands with his lover, Chani, played by Zendaya. It seems the threequel’s female lead is already dressing in a way that channels the vibes of Arrakis. However, fans didn't seem to be feeling the outfit Zendaya wore while she promoted the film days ago.

There’s no doubt that sand plays a big role in the Dune movies. It’s central to how the desert planet of Arrakis works, and it's also the natural habitat of the franchise's’ giant sandworms. Sand also contributes to the creation of the valuable substance of Melange, which spurs fights amongst the powerful groups on the previously mentioned planet. So naturally, Zendaya went all method-dress while repping the film at this year’s CinemaCon, and it's quite a fashion statement:

(Image credit: Photo by David Jon/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

You would think this sandy ensemble came straight from a store located in Arrakis! In all seriousness though, I'd say stylist Law Roach worked his magic again by plucking that outfit from Schiaparelli's Fall 2026 collection. The sandy shades of beige in the suit-skirt set came equipped with exaggerated shoulder pads and a wide, pointed collar. Also, the corseted skintight outfit is the perfect way to represent Zendaya’s evolution as an adult, and fans will see growth for fierce Fremen warrior Chani as well in the upcoming threequel.

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While I believe Zendaya’s desert-inspired outfit is on point, the internet apparently isn't happy with this particular CinemaCon look. Here are some examples of the tweets some users posted:

Zendaya in a dress made of sand fr - @codesbyshivam

Zendaya always looks sickening, but I fear this might be her worst look. - @Dan1_ella1

Zendaya dressed like a burrito.... 😭🤣 Bwahahahaha 🤣😭🤣 her 'sand dress' to promote Dune looks like someone turned a burrito into a dress 🤣😭🤣👏🤣 - @ArtofAprilAnna

lmao she looks like she’s wearing a saltine cracker. - @MitchellWiggs

It’s giving silent hill nurse glam. - @nonotreallylol

Whew, tell us how you really feel, guys. These commenters certainly didn't hold back, to say the least. I'd argue, however, that with the suit-skirt combo looking like second skin on the Drama actress, it shows that the fashionista is one with the sandy Arrakis planet.

Of course, this isn't the first time Zendaya has worn an eye-popping outfit to promote Denis Villeneuve's epic sci-fi films (which are based on the books by Frank Herbert). Amid Dune: Part Two's release, Zendaya’s C-3P0 armored look went viral and gave fans of glimpse of some truly futuristic-looking duds.

The Challengers actress has also rocked two other perfect outfits for that first sequel: a chic white jacket/maxi skirt set and a deep emerald satin number. She even turned fans' heads when she wore a matching outfit with her film’s co-star, Timothée Chalamet. It’s clear that when Zendaya walks the red carpet -- whether it be for Dune or another project -- the fashion world takes notice, usually for the better.

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Zendaya's outfits, of course, shouldn't hamper any kind of success Dune's latest chapter will have, though. It seems, right now, that excitement for the movie is only rising ahead of its release. The first trailer for Part Three teases what should be a major spectacle, and it should be quite thrilling.

Fans still have some time before they can feast their eyes on the film but, in lead-up, I can't imagine Zendaya sweating any comments made about her latest outfit. Check out Dune: Part Three when it debuts in theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie schedule.