Euphoria's Delay Continues To Feel Unending As Hunter Schafer Lands Another Role

It’s been over two years since the Season 2 finale of Euphoria, and if it seems like these days the main cast are doing everything but shooting the next season , you’d be right. Earlier this year, it was reported that while Sam Levinson is hammering away on the scripts for return of the hit series, the “in-demand cast” has been encouraged to “pursue other opportunities,” per HBO. Many of its stars are very much doing that, including Hunter Schafer, who just earned a role in an upcoming series.

Schafer, who famously made her acting debut by playing Jules in Euphoria, has been cast in Amazon’s Blade Runner 2099 series , per Deadline . The actor joins Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, who we learned was leading the show in May . The streaming project will serve as a sequel to Blade Runner 2049, which starred Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford and was helmed by Dune’s Denis Villeneuve. Schafer’s role in the science fiction show has not been revealed.

The limited series will go further into the dystopia, imagining Philip K. Dick’s world at a time where it’s nearly impossible to tell who is human and who is replicant. Yeoh is set to star as Olwen, a replicant who is about to expire. Ridley Scott, who of course made the original Blade Runner film, is producing the sequel series.

Reportedly, the production for Blade Runner 2099 is already underway. Considering Euphoria Season 3 may not roll cameras until later this year or 2025, Schafer has picked a great time to keep herself immersed in another project. Even so, it feels like the Euphoria delays could be never-ending as more and more of the cast line up new roles while they wait.

Thankfully, HBO boss Casey Bloys confirmed this week to Variety that Euphoria will no longer be set in high school for the next season. This definitely gives more leg room for its main cast, who are primarily in their mid to late 20s nowadays.

Hunter Schafer has been staying busy during the wait for Euphoria Season 3, including getting to be part of the latest Hunger Games movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Schafer has also already shot David Lowery’s latest movie, Mother Mary with Anne Hathaway.

She is set to star next in two 2024 movies . First off, you can see her in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness later this month with Emma Stone, Jesse Plemens, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, and Mamoudou Athie. Then in August, Schafer will be the star of the Neon horror movie Cuckoo alongside Dan Stevens and Jessica Henwick.

