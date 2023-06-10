Extraction 2’s Chris Hemsworth Reveals The Stunt That Scared Him In The Sequel

Even if you’re an action star like Chris Hemsworth , then you'll typically be faced with those stunts that strike mortal fear into your heart. While Extraction 2 ’s hero, Tyler Rake, may have fought his way back from death, the Marvel vet understands that he is indeed all too mortal. As such, when it came time to film an amazing stunt involving a train and a helicopter, Hemsworth found that fear, and knew it well.

The Australian actor admitted as much to the AP , as the news outlet was on hand for a premiere event for the movie, which will can be seen new on Netflix next week. Detailing the moment that had him concerned on set, the Thor actor laid out a scenario that would admittedly make anyone scared. Here’s Chris Hemsworth’s account of that stunt, and why it was worth the fright:

There's always risk going into those scenes. The one that scared me the most was being on top of a moving train that was going 40 miles an hour, and having a helicopter 20 feet in front of me, flying backwards, and Sam in the middle filming the whole thing. It's full of experiences like that, but I think it gives the audience an authenticity and truth to the adrenaline, as opposed to if you shoot on a green screen where everything's fabricated and post-production built. This is real, you know? We're sweating, we're anxious, we're nervous, intimidated, and that's what's being captured.

With all regard to life and safety on the set of an action movie like Extraction 2, Mr. Hemsworth is absolutely correct. Fans of such harrowing and thrilling adventures as this sleeper hit franchise absolutely dig whenever you can capture this type of spectacle for real. But even with all of the safety measures and confidence in the world, it’s still going to be nerve-shredding to come face to face with a helicopter stunt such as this one.

Although, that’s not the only reality driven flourish that’s present to make this Netflix subscription driver a sight to see. This sequel is, of course, the same movie where Chris Hemsworth was intentionally lit on fire, for several takes of an intense fight sequence.

One can kind of see why the first Extraction 2 trailer showcased both the fire and the helicopter sequences to kick off the hype cycle for this Netflix-produced follow-up. Just in case you want another taste of those thrills, behold that reel of footage for your amusement:

He may have been the God of Thunder in his reign as the lead in the Thor movies, but Chris Hemsworth is just as pumped and scared when facing down danger as the rest of us. Which probably only makes watching him beating dudes with fire and shooting down helicopters all the more enjoyable, as we’d like to think we could do those same feats when called upon.

Thankfully, you can watch Extraction 2 take point to deliver blistering action movie thrills, from the comfort of your own couch. The picture begins streaming on June 16th, only on Netflix. Which, by no coincidence whatsoever, is where you can also see its 2020 predecessor, in case you want to double down on the excitement. And why wouldn't you?