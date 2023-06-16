Extraction 2 Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

After what seems like years of hearing about it, Extraction 2 is finally here, bringing with it another adventure featuring Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake. Following the Extraction ending , the black ops mercenary’s story was left up in the air, but he has since returned for another dangerous and seemingly impossible mission: rescue the family of a Georgian gangster from an Eastern European prison.

If you have watched the new Netflix arrival , or plan on watching it in the near future, you’ll probably want to know where you’ve seen the actors behind those new and returning characters before. If that’s the case, you’ve come to the right place, as we have all the information on the Extraction 2 cast.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Chris Hemsworth (Tyler Rake)

There are a few returning stars showing up in Extraction 2, with the biggest and baddest being Chris Hemsworth, who once again portrays former Australian SAS operator and black ops mercenary Tyler Rake.

Obviously, Hemsworth is best known for his portrayal of Thor in some of the best Marvel Cinematic Universe movies , with his two biggest appearances – Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame – being directed by Extraction 2 producers Joe and Anthony Russo. However, the super-jacked action star has also been in some non-MCU films over the years, including Michael Mann’s Black Hat, the 2016 female-led Ghostbusters, 12 Strong, and Rush, to name a few.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Golshifteh Farahani (Nik Khan)

Golshiefteh Farahani is another member of the Extraction cast to return for the 2023 Netflix movie, once again taking on the role of Tyler Rake’s most trusted partner and fellow merc, Nik Khan.

In the three years since first joining the Extraction franchise, Farahani has appeared in movies like Brother and Sister, My Father’s Dragon, and A Romantic Comedy, as well as several TV series including Gen: Lock, VTC, and the Apple TV+ original show , Invasion. All of this comes after years of building a career with titles such as M for Mother, Body of Lies, Paterson, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Adam Bessa (Yaz Khan)

Adam Bessa also returns for more action in Extraction 2, reprising his role of Yaz Khan, Nik’s brother and another core member of Tyler Rake’s team.

Outside of his appearance in Sam Hargrave’s 2020 action thriller, Bessa has appeared in movies like The Blessed, Mosul, and Harka over the years. He’s also made a handful of TV appearances over the years, including a sizable role in the third season of the Amazon Prime original series , Hanna back in 2021.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tinatin Dalakishvili (Ketevan)

Tinatin Dalakishvili is the first new addition to the Extraction 2 cast we’ll be discussing here, as the actress appears in the movie as Ketevan, the woman who is to be rescued by Tyler Rake.

Throughout her career, the model-turned-actress has split her time between film and TV, with some notable roles in both mediums. This includes movies like About Love, For Adults Only alongside John Malkovich, Let It Snow, Hostages, Star, and Medeya, to name a few. If you were a fan of the 2022 Peacock streaming series , The Undeclared War, then you’ll probably recognize Dalakishvili from her portrayal of Marina Veselova.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tornike Gogrichiani (Zurab)

Next up is Tornike Gogrichiani, another new addition to the Extraction cast, who takes on the role of the ruthless and deadly Georgian gangster known as Zurab.

Before being involved in the hard-hitting action of Extraction 2, Gogrichiani wrote, directed, and starred in his fair share of film and TV projects over the course of his career, one that goes back more than a decade. With movies like Adam & Eve, Neighbors, and A Fold in My Blanket, and numerous others under his belt, Gogrichiani has provided a lot of variety on the screen. His work on the small screen includes everything from Paradox to Sniffer and Tiflisi to Artificial Breathing, the latter of which featured him in more than 50 episodes.

(Image credit: Universal)

Daniel Bernhardt (Konstantine)

Martial artist and actor Daniel Bernhardt is another member of the Extraction 2 cast, as he takes on the role of badass-looking Georgian known as Konstantine.

If Bernhardt looks familiar, it’s probably because he has fought alongside or against some of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the best action movies of all time. Throughout his film career, Bernhardt has played characters in the John Wick universe , portrayed an agent in the Matrix franchise, fought aliens in Skylines, and has popped up in Logan, Atomic Blonde, and Hobbs & Shaw. And that’s just the beginning. Pretty much, if there has been an action flick in the past quarter-century, he’s probably been in it in some shape or form. Fans of the various Mortal Kombat adaptations will even recognize Bernhardt from his turn on the short-lived late ‘90s live-action series, Mortal Kombat: Conquest.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Olga Kurylenko (Mia)

One of the most recognizable faces in the Extraction 2 cast, Olga Kurylenko shows up in the new Netflix movie as a character named Mia.

Throughout her career, Kurylenko has appeared in some of the biggest movie franchises of all time with roles like Camille Montes in the Daniel Craig-led James Bond film , Quantum of Solace, and that of Antonia Dreykov, a.k.a., Taskmaster in Black Widow. But these are just two of Kurylenko’s roles, as she has also appeared in movies like Max Payne, To the Wonder, The November Man, The Death of Stalin, Oblivion, The Princess, and High Heat. Her TV appearances include everything from Tyranny to Magic City and Mission Control to Treason.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Idris Elba (Man in the Suit)

And last but certainly not least is Idris Elba, who shows up in Extraction 2 as the mysterious figure known as the Man in the Suit.

No stranger to appearing in Netflix movies, Elba has previously popped up in originals like Concrete Cowboy, The Harder They Fall, and Luther: The Fallen Sun. At the same time, Elba has worked extensively with Chris Hemsworth thanks to her appearances in the various Thor movies and various other MCU titles. Outside of that, Elba has done a little bit of everything throughout his career, including leading The Wire cast for multiple seasons, kicking ass in one of the best DC Comics movies, and bringing Knuckles to life in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Stream Extraction 2 on Netflix.

Well, this should help you put the names to all the faces who make up the Extraction 2 cast. The movie is currently streaming for anyone with a Netflix subscription , which also grants you access to some of the biggest movies on the 2023 Movie schedule .