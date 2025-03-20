How Tina Knowles Seemingly Defended Her Family After Kanye's Tweets About Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Kids

News
By published

Tina Knowles defended her family on Instagram.

kanye west interview on jimmy kimmel live
(Image credit: ABC)

Kanye West’s disturbing tweets about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s kids have now seemingly caught the attention of Tina Knowles. Following Ye posting a message about the mental capacities of the couple’s young twins, their grandmother – who has never been one to shy away from addressing hateful comments about Beyoncé and her family online – seemingly responded subtly.

What Kanye West Said About Jay-Z, Beyoncé And Their Kids

On Tuesday night, West uploaded a post on X that called out Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s youngest kids. It used explicit and disturbing language and has since been deleted, per Page Six. After that, Ye posted a tweet saying he did “feel bad” about the post, but then proceeded to call out the couple for not supporting him.

In the post where he said he felt bad about his initial words regarding the kids, Ye claimed that the rapper did not come to his “first wedding.” He also claimed that Jay-Z put “Kendrick on the Super Bowl over me,” and he said he felt like the couple “could have helped me have more leverage with my kids.” He then ended his post noting that he felt hurt by the couple, writing “so fuck both of them cause when I needed them it was fuck me.”

Now, after that aggressive moment on X, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles has seemingly responded.

What Tina Knowles Posted After Kanye’s Tweets

Not long after Kanye West’s posts about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s children went viral, Tina Knowles came onto Instagram to tell a “corny joke.” While no names were named, the timing of this came right after Ye’s X posts, and her caption stated that “no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper.”

Corny joke, time! ❤️ it’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper.🙏🏽❤️ This battle is not mine, but the Lords , I know that God has got this.

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinaknowles)

A photo posted by on

Then, in the video she told a joke about what happens when “a snowman throws a tantrum,” saying:

I got a corny joke, want to hear it? Here it go. So, what happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown.

In the comments, @etaylorrr stated “clock that tea in a subtle way,” and @roni.scales wrote that she was “picking up what you putting down mama Tina.”

Again, no names were named, however, Knowles did speak up to clearly defend her family, and it happened right after Kanye West explicitly called out her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.

In the past, Knowles has addressed her social media use, noting that she’s “a protector of my kids.” Her caption made it clear that she was defending her family and calling out claims made against them.

All of this comes amid a particularly turbulent time for West, who has gone on multiple social media rants before this.

Earlier this year it was alleged that Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband are not in a good place. Then, among the many controversial tweets he wrote about Beyoncé's kids and more, he also accused the Kardashians of sex trafficking, TMZ noted. This came after an emergency hearing last week about North, which happened after Kim Kardashian “abruptly pulled the plug while North was visiting her dad” because she learned that Andrew and Tristan Tate were with him at the time. Reportedly, Kardashian does not want North or any of her kids associated with the Tates or Diddy, who West spoke to recently.

Overall, this latest social media rant from Kanye West covered many topics, and he made many disturbing and controversial claims. Seemingly, Tina Knowles addressed the posts regarding her family, and as we learn more about how others respond to Ye’s latest X rant.

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

