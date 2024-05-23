Fallout Was Finally Booted From The No. 1 Slot On Prime By A Sci-Fi Western I Think People Should Definitely Check Out

Looking at Amazon Prime’s Top 10, a list that Fallout has dominated for weeks, there’s a new sci-fi Western in town and at the No. 1 spot. That’s right, Josh Brolin’s Outer Range has usurped the place the beloved video game adaption held. However, this is not a bad change at all, in fact, it’s a great update. That’s because, now I get to tell you why you should definitely check out the sci-fi Western that is all the rage with that Amazon Prime subscription you used to watch Fallout.

Fallout Is No Longer No. 1 On Amazon Prime

The critically acclaimed Fallout hit Amazon Prime like an explosion, and it racked up 65 million viewers in two weeks, per Variety . In the first 16 days of the sci-fi video game adaptation being released, it brought in those seriously impressive numbers, making it the second most-watched show on the streamer – The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power is at the top of that field. Now, it’s been out for over a month, and a new show has taken its place.

Since Outer Range released its second season on the 2024 TV schedule , it has skyrocketed up Amazon Prime’s viewing charts, per FlixPatrol , where it currently sits at No. 1. This means, the dominant Fallout has finally fallen from its top position.

However, great shows rise and fall, and if anything, this movement is amazing, because it helps introduce audiences to new projects they might love. And in this case, if you loved the Ghoul and the sci-fi Western elements of Fallout, hold onto your cowboy hat, because you’ll 100% want to check out Prime’s current top show next.

However, It's Replacement Is Another Sci-Fi Western Worth Checking Out

So, here’s what Fallout and Outer Range have in common: they’re both two of Amazon Prime’s best shows , they both feature some intense and thought-provoking sci-fi and Western elements, and they both have stacked casts.

Namely, while Walton Goggins helps lead the Fallout cast as the gunslinging cowboy-like outlaw Ghoul, Josh Brolin leads Outer Range as Royal Abbott, a cowboy out of time who is trying to figure out how time travel works and how it impacts his family. Truly, both shows are led by incredible cowboys, however, that’s where the similarities end.

While Fallout is dystopian, Outer Range takes place in the present. While the video game adaptation traverses many different places, this Western is glued to pretty much one location. Plus, as far as I know (I’m not a gamer) there’s no time travel in Fallout. In Outer Range , time travel is the name of the game and talk about vaults and irradiated creatures don’t happen.

However, it’s always fun to try something new, and if you are a fan of the Western elements of the video game adaptation along with the family drama sprinkled in, I think you’ll be surprised by how much you like Prime’s new No. 1 show.

Like Fallout, the mystery behind the primary point of tension in Outer Range -- it's a black void that sends people through time -- pulls you right into Josh Brolin's show, and when it's over, you'll want more.