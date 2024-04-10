Critics Have Seen Amazon’s Fallout Series, And Fans Of The Games Should Be Ready To Chug A Nuka Cola In Celebration
Critics. Critics never change.
Whenever a video game like Fallout or The Last of Us finds itself adapted into a new medium, the lead up to its TV debut is as anxious as trying to get into the Vaults after a nuclear blast. The 2024 TV schedule will be giving loyalists of Bethesda’s legendary gaming franchise the chance to see if the team behind this bold exercise have stuck the landing soon enough. And after the initial wave of Fallout fan reactions to the first two episodes, critics are now weighing in with their feelings of the entire first season.
At the time of this writing, the results are overwhelmingly positive, with the RT score of the Fallout show coming in at 91%, with 35 scores in thus far. The good news is that if you’re a fan of the games, you should be primed to chug a Nuka Cola in delight. However, in the dissenting opinions provided at the moment, it sounds like people who aren’t into this property might not be so pleased.
We’ll start our critical roundup with Tanner Dedmon from ComicBook.com. As someone who sounds like they’re very much in the camp of existing Fallout fans, Dedmon praises creators Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner for sticking that landing.
More specifically, Tanner’s cites authenticity as a huge win for this Prime Video subscription driver. Here’s part of his rundown:
Meanwhile, on the more negative side of things, The Playlist’s Rodrigo Perez was not taken by the admittedly very specific tonal balancing act the Fallout franchise has always tried to pull off. In his write-up, the criticisms for the efforts of executive producer Jonathan Nolan and his collaborators can be summed up as follows:
As someone who’s a fan of the Fallout games, and the handful of episodes I was able to watch before today’s embargo lift, I can see where outsiders might not warm up to this wasteland. While I would lovingly describe this series as Dr. Strangelove meets The Searchers, that’s not something that automatically screams mass appeal.
Kate Sánchez from But Why Tho? provides even better commentary to hammer home that point, while also encouraging newcomers to take a stroll with Walton Goggins' Ghoul and company, with these remarks:
Shifting back to the more critical side of things, Alan Sepinwall of Rolling Stone was not a fan, offering another seemingly rare pan for Fallout in its initial appraisal. His attitude towards this initial eight-episode run mirrors some of the other criticism shared by fellow detractors, as seen here:
Closing out this rodeo of revelry is The Daily Beast’s Nick Schager, who is also firmly Team Fallout. Making smart references to two vital crafting materials from the game series, Nick takes us home with these final remarks:
Was Fallout ever going to be for everyone? Probably not, as even previous acclaimed series involving Jonathan Nolan, like Westworld and The Peripheral, have been knocked and uplifted in good measure. But at the same time, seeing overwhelming love from the fans, and critics that are connected to the material, is something that warms my heart like the glow of a Radiation King TV.
You won’t have to wait long to make up your own mind on this new contender for the best video game series! All eight episodes of Fallout’s first season in post-apocalyptia debut tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET, only on Prime Video. Oh, and one last note of advice: this show is bloody as hell. So if you’re squeamish about the old blood and guts, you’ve been warned. Until next time children, this is CinemaBlend; bringing you the truth, no matter how bad it hurts.
