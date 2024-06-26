Fallout Star Ella Purnell Reveals The Detail She 'Stupidly' Didn't Realize Until Filming The Finale With Walton Goggins
Ella Purnell is kicking herself for not realizing something while filming Fallout.
Fallout has become a massive hit for everybody with a Prime Video subscription, so much so that Fallout Season 2 is already on the way. Nobody really knows what’s in store for the characters, beyond a trip to New Vegas, least of all the actors that play them, but that seemingly won’t be too different from the way filming the actual series was handled, as Ella Purnell says the Fallout stars didn’t even know what was coming for their characters from one episode to the next.
Sometimes it's due to scripts being rewritten until the last minute, sometimes it’s due to attempts to keep secrets to avoid leaks, but it’s become common practice for actors to not see parts of their script until necessary. Ella Purnell tells THR this was the case for Fallout, one of the best Prime Video shows, which resulted in her not knowing what her own character’s story would be, and how she would relate to Walton Goggins’ Ghoul until the very end. She explained…
Purnell says she only realized the connection between her character of Lucy and Goggins’ Ghoul at the end, saying she was stupid for not getting it sooner. Considering the way the series was given to her a piece at a time, I’m not sure the actress is giving herself enough credit. It's possible Walton Goggins felt the same way.
As she says, she didn’t really know what would come with each part of her story, which caused her to have to constantly recalibrate her performance. That doesn’t seem like the optimum way for an actor to perform. If she had understood where her story was going to end in Fallout Season 1, that could have influenced her performance at the beginning.
At the same time, maybe it’s the right way to do it. Lucy the character certainly doesn’t know where her story is going to go, so with each episode, Purnell can only act based on what has already happened and what is currently happening. Maybe that’s the more authentic performance.
Either way, she shouldn’t blame herself for not understanding what the show was doing if she didn’t know where it was going. We know where Season 2 will start based on the Fallout Season 1 ending, with Lucy and the Ghoul on the hunt for Lucy’s dad. Where things will go from there, maybe the showrunners can at least give Ella Purnell a hint.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.