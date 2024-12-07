Fallout's Walton Goggins Revealed Why He's 'Really Scared' To Play The Ghoul Again In Season 2, And I Totally Get It

Walton Goggins has played a number of fun roles throughout his career, but one could argue that he captured audiences attention in a big way through the 2024 TV schedule entry Fallout. The veteran actor played the role of Cooper Howard a.k.a. The Ghoul, and his performance as the cowboy-esque character was met with critical acclaim. Now, Goggins is set to reprise the role for the upcoming second season of one of the best shows on Prime Video . With that, Goggins revealed one reason he’s “really scared” to play the part again, and I totally get it.

A major reason why Fallout Season 2 surely remains anticipated amongst fans is because of just how impeccable the first season was. So there are a lot of expectations going into this next stretch of the show’s narrative. However, while discussing the upcoming episodes with EW , Walton Goggins didn’t refer to the high level of excitement amongst viewers as a concern. For the Righteous Gemstones star, it’s the makeup process that’s daunting:

I am really scared about getting back into those prosthetics. It’s that old saying where someone asks, ‘Why did you decide to have a second kid?’ Because you totally forgot what it was like to have the first!

Honestly, I’m somewhat surprised to hear that this is a concern for the Justified alum, considering one of his recent updates. The star recently posted on Instagram that he was back in the makeup chair for Season 2 , and there was also a photo of prosthetics being applied to his face. He seemed enthusiastic about getting back to work, even declaring that he does “this shit for the love of the game.” With all of that said, though, I can understand the concerns the Ant-Man and the Wasp star has.

Walton Goggins’ character comes to stunning life not only because of the actor’s winning portrayal but due to the efforts of skilled makeup artists as well. While promoting Fallout earlier this year, Goggins explained that his transformation into the Ghoul took a long time each day he was on set. He even told CinemaBlend during a separate interview that his southern drawl was even impacted by the prosthetics. It definitely sounds like donning the makeup is no easy task, so his efforts are definitely appreciated.

For his performance as the Ghoul, Mr. Goggins has received multiple award nominations, including nods for the Gotham TV Awards, the Saturn Awards and the Astra TV Awards. The actor was also nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. On top of all that, many of the critics’ positive takes on the video game adaptation mentioned Goggins’ amazing performance. So I think the hours that the Invincible cast member spends in the makeup chair are worth it.

The ending of Fallout Season 1 saw the Ghoul setting out to find the braintrust of Vault-Tec alongside former Vault 33 dweller Lucy MacClean. I’m looking forward to seeing their story continue and for Walton Goggins to jump back into the role of his gun-toting wasteland inhabitant. Also, since Goggins has been through the makeup process quite a bit at this point, let’s hope it’ll be somewhat easier for him as he works on the second season.

While you wait for the new episodes, check out the first season of Fallout now using a Prime Video subscription .