I Do This S--t For The Love Of The Game': Walton Goggins Is Back In The Makeup Chair For Fallout Season 2, And The Process Looks Intense

One of the most pleasant surprises of the 2024 TV schedule had to have been Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout. This adaptation of the beloved video game series garnered critical acclaim and reportedly raked in solid viewership numbers as well. So it wasn’t really all that surprising when the streamer greenlit the post-apocalyptic drama for a second season. With that, one of the biggest questions fans have been left to ponder is when production might start. Well, cast member Walton Goggins is now back in the makeup chair, and it looks intense.

Walton Goggins has long been a fan-favorite actor, and he received considerable praise and an Emmy nomination for his performance as Cooper Howard/The Ghoul. The star seemed to confirm that production on Fallout Season 2 was getting started by posting a behind-the-scenes photo to Instagram. The lone pic seems to show the actor’s face being fitted for the prosthetics necessary for him to portray his gun-slinging character. Check out the pic for yourself:

Believe me when I say that I’m deliriously excited for the eventual return of Fallout, and it’s wonderful to see that filming seems to have commenced or that, at the very least, pre-production is in motion. Chances are it could still be some time before those new episodes actually see the light of day. But, nevertheless, fans should be excited. Of course, there’s another element of this post that needs to be discussed as well.

The impeccable makeup work that’s done for the show is also more than worth talking about, as the artisans who develop it are so talented. As tedious as it likely is to create those prosthetics, it’s surely intense for the actors themselves to have them applied and subsequently have to act in them. Walton Goggins has been open about his own makeup experiences, as he previously revealed that his Ghoul transformation took a lot of time . In addition to that, Goggins explained to CinemaBlend just how the makeup impacted his signature Southern drawl . He’s a trained (and paid) actor, but I still appreciate his efforts and those of the makeup artists.

Fallout was renewed shortly after the show’s premiere this past April. At the time, lead actress Ella Purnell and co-stars Aaron Moten and Kyle MacLachlan expressed great enthusiasm over the news. In October, Purnell discussed Season 2’s status with CinemaBlend, at which point she admitted that she wasn’t sure when filming would start. The actress also said that while she hadn’t received a script or heard about any filming details, she was excited to jump back into her role as ex-Vault 33 resident Lucy MacLean.

After the conclusion of Fallout Season 1 , the main characters were left in some interesting positions. Lucy and the Ghoul teamed up to find the heads of Vault-Tec, while Maximus (Aaron Moten) was knighted by the Brotherhood of Steel after he was believed to have been responsible for the death of commander Lee Moldaver. And, in a particularly exciting turn of events, Lucy’s sinister father, Hank, made his way to what was left of New Vegas.

I’m excited to see what lies ahead on this excellent show, but I’m also fully aware that I’m going to need to be patient as well. Nevertheless, Walton Goggins’ makeup post will serve as a solid reminder that progress is being made when it comes to the new episodes. And, of course, it’s also a true testament to the fact that Goggins does “this shit for the love of the game.”

