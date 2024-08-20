A Fan Put Together All The Times Colin Bridgerton And Penelope Were Absolutely Not Being 'Very Mindful, Very Demure', And LOL

While fans wait to see Bridgerton Season 4 focus on Benedict, some are still discussing Colin and Penlope’s friends-to-lovers story. Their steamy scenes were much talked about after Season 3 dropped on Netflix. (That was especially when it came to the infamous carriage scene.) Now, months later, one fan has done the fanbase a favor by compiling some of the character's NSFW moments, which were not “very demure." And yes, the video is just as funny as you'd expect.

One of the latest social media trends involves users discussing what is “very demure,” meaning reserved, modest, and shy. It could definitely be argued that "Polin" could've used an explanation of that phrase at many points throughout Season 3 of Bridgerton. X user filled_popcorn made a thread pointing out the times the couple “weren’t being very mindful, very demure, or very modest." Check it out for yourself, and don't be surprised if you find yourself laughing like I did:

the amount of times colin and penelope bridgerton weren’t being very mindful, very demure or very modest: a thread. pic.twitter.com/wc1otQHJ5uAugust 18, 2024

Bridgerton is not known to be "PG-rated" in the slightest, so it’s not surprising to see there are many instances where Polin were not being very demure. Between the carriage scene and their very public outings (both in the daylight and in the moonlight), they were, quite frankly, a lot. It's actually surreal to see all of those moments chronicled in a single place. As a whole, the social media thread really punctuates just how dirty (romance-wise) both Colin and Penelope were during those episodes. But let's be real, I think fans pretty much had that idea even without this video as a reminder.

Funny enough some would argue that Bridgerton isn't horny enough compared to the books, though I'd argue that it's still very steamy. As a whole, I've been pleased with the show, aside from the out-of-order couplings and the decision to gender-swap Michael into Michaela. But, all of that aside, I'd say that this latest X thread is a true testament to just how sensual the Shonda Rhimes-produced regency-era drama can be.

Bridgerton Season 3 was both sweet and sexy, and seeing Colin and Penelope’s friendship turn into something much more was quite satisfying. While they may not have always been “very demure,” they definitely kept the story interesting, and I'm glad we were able to see their relationship play out. Even though the fourth season won’t center around them, it’s likely that they'll have a few more memorable scenes in the upcoming episodes. And I'd wager that at least a few of them may not be so modest

Moving forward, I'm going to need this X user to monitor future couples to determine just how demure they are. In the meantime, though, anyone with a Netflix subscription can rewatch the first three seasons of Bridgerton and see for themselves which scenes are and aren’t demure. Also, look over the 2024 TV schedule for information on other great shows.