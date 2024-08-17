I'm Thrilled Jonathan Bailey Confirmed He’s Returning For Bridgerton Season 4, But His Comments Left Me With A Concern About Anthony's Story

The Viscount Anthony Bridgerton will officially be back! While it was always expected that Jonathan Bailey would reprise his role as the titular family's eldest brother in Bridgerton’s fourth season , now he’s confirmed it himself. And while that’s thrilling news, his comments have also left me a bit concerned about his character’s story.

Jonathan Bailey Confirmed That He’s Returning For Bridgerton Season 4

While it was assumed that Jonathan Bailey would be reprising his role as the viscount in Season 4, now he’s officially confirmed it. Considering the smaller role he played in Colin and Penelope’s love story and the multiple big projects he has coming up, it was always possible that his involvement in the Bridgerton cast could change. So, this confirmation was reassuring as the actor told GMA :

Obviously, being the older brother, I'm going to be there to support the youngsters as we go. I have a couple of weeks etched out in my schedule for returning, so I'm really excited. And Luke Thompson is just going to be stunning, and who knows who his love interest is going to be?

Well, we actually do know who his love interest is going to be, because they reportedly cast Yerin Ha as Sophie Beckett , and I’m thrilled that Bailey has scheduled his return to Bridgerton! During Season 3, he was working on the regency romance while also filming Wicked and the miniseries Fellow Travelers. So, I was curious to see if he’d be back for Season 4 considering his busy schedule.

However, not only is he coming back, he’s thrilled about this season focusing on Benedict (which we called) , as he continued to gush about Luke Thompson’s character:

Benedict’s full of wonder and joy, and he’s the beating heart of the family. So, yeah, it should be brilliant.

Overall, this news is so exciting, because Anthony and Kate are my favorite couple, and I’m thrilled that Bailey confirmed his involvement in Season 4. However, only saying he’s scheduled for “a couple of weeks” has left me a little bit concerned.

When Season 3 of Bridgerton took over the 2024 Netflix schedule , I was thrilled, and I, like most, was head over heels for Penelope and Colin. However, Kate and Anthony are my couple, and I was admittedly disappointed when they weren’t in the show very much.

Obviously, they weren’t going to lead the series, however, I also didn’t want them to be traveling for the majority of it. Now, with Bailey’s comments that he’s scheduled “a couple of weeks” for filming Season 4, I’m worried Anthony’s role will be small in the upcoming episodes.

As all of us know, it takes a long time to make a season of Bridgerton , hence the two years of waiting that typically comes between installments. It takes months and months to film, so in the grand scheme of things, two weeks isn’t very long.

Let us not forget, that Anthony is the viscount, he’s the head of the Bridgerton household. I fully expect him to play a big role in his younger sibling’s stories. However, this short filming period makes me think that might not happen. Maybe he and Kate will be traveling more, they might be out for business, or, maybe they’re going to pack a whole bunch of scenes into those two weeks Bailey has cut out for the show, and he’ll have a lot to do.

However, Bailey is a busy guy, so it makes sense that he can’t be around for all of production. Still, a girl can dream, and at the very least, we do have 100% confirmation that Anthony will at least be in a handful of scenes in Season 4.