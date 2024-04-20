Fans Did Not Hold Back After The Rock Shook Hands With Jake Paul Ahead Of His Fight With Mike Tyson

Ever since Netflix’s announcement of the Jake Paul/Mike Tyson fight , the internet has had some choice words to say about the matter. As we move closer to that event’s July 20th debut on the 2024 TV schedule , the noise surrounding the event has been building a steady head of buzz, even if it’s been a mostly negative affair. So surely the world would react to something like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shaking hands with Jake Paul with composure and restraint, right?

You’re absolutely correct if you laughed at that last sentence, as fans have not held back the snark after a photo from Wrestlemania saw these parties shaking hands. To be fair, The Rock seemed into the moment, even when posting the image of said happening with the following caption:

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock) A photo posted by on

One has to acknowledge just how tough people have been on Jake when it comes to his pivot from YouTube celebrity to up-and-coming boxer. Just look at the ridiculous rumors Paul debunked about his supposed “conditions” for fighting the six-time heavyweight champion.

For some, it’s hard to take this upcoming match-up seriously. Even UFC veteran Michael Page rejects the idea that this fight should even be happening. Meanwhile, the comments section of Dwayne Johnson’s photo has been pretty brutal for Jake Paul and The Rock himself.

Here’s a sampling of what the crowd had to say:

@zack_erdner23: You can still delete this, Rock! Mad respect for you, but L post

You can still delete this, Rock! Mad respect for you, but L post @cornmaster0411: How much did he pay you to post this?

How much did he pay you to post this? @lostinclout1: Nah buddy. We don't wanna keep seeing the Paul Brothers

Nah buddy. We don't wanna keep seeing the Paul Brothers @nicholasfletcher7341: I think it’s cool that The Rock did this for his Make-a-Wish before Mike punches him into the sun.

I think it’s cool that The Rock did this for his Make-a-Wish before Mike punches him into the sun. @el.sexoo: Rare moment when The Rock wasting his time 😌

One person that’s certainly taking this fight seriously is Jake Paul’s opponent. As seen in Mike Tyson’s past comments , the sports legend has been putting in the work and preparing for the main event like he would any match. Some might even say that besides Paul himself, he’s the only other person whose viewpoint matters when it comes to this summer skirmish.

Still, the internet is going to internet, and the feedback will probably get even louder the closer we get to ringside. And you have to admit, that Make-a-Wish crack was pretty savagely funny considering the two fighter's age differences. Whether or not you're on board with this fight or not, there's no denying that the discourse around it has been entertaining at the very least.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors