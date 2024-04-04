’I’d Seen A YouTube Of Him At 16 Doing Weird Dances’ Mike Tyson Gets Real About Jake Paul’s Past, But He’s Still Taking Their Fight Seriously

Mike Tyson is getting back in the boxing ring for only the second time in almost two decades soon when he takes on Jake Paul. Considering Tyson’s age at 58, and Paul’s comparative inexperience, nobody is quite sure just what is going to happen. But one thing that seems clear is that Mike Tyson is not taking the fight lightly.

Even considering Mike Tyson’s age, it might be expected that the former world champion might think he’s not going to have much trouble with young Jake Paul, but appearing on Hannity , Tyson made it clear that he’s taking the fight very seriously, both when it comes to his own training, and his assessment of his opponent. Describing his own training regimen, Tyson said…

I train every day. I take it serious, listen. It’s the whole day, the process goes through the whole day. I get up in the morning, do the row work, then I go to the gym at 1, then I go to the strength and conditioning guy, then it starts all over again.

This is probably a very similar training schedule to what Mike Tyson did in his prime when he was truly the “baddest man on the planet.” For years Tyson seemed to be unbeatable, ending many fights in the first round through his powerful punches. From the videos we’ve seen of Tyson training, he can still hit incredibly hard.

While it’s anybody’s guess how Jake Paul will handle getting punched in the face by Mike Tyson, Tyson himself is clearly not underestimating his opponent. While Jake Paul is still seen by many simply as a “YouTuber,” and, Tyson says that the man he’s going to be fighting is somebody else now, and he’s prepared for an opponent who is going to give him a fight, even if the former champ does expect to come out on top. Tyson continued…

I think he’s came a long way from YouTube. Listen, I’d seen a YouTube of him at 16 doing weird dances; that’s not the guy I’m going to be fighting. This guy is gonna come, he’s gonna try to hurt me – which I’m accustomed to – and he’s going to be greatly mistaken.

For his part, Jake Paul, despite taunting Tyson on social media, also seems to be taking the fight seriously. Paul knows Tyson is going to hit him hard, and he says that's one of the reasons he wants the fight. Mike Tyson takes on Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium on July 20 in a fight that will be available for Netflix subscribers. It’s clear the fight is going to be a massive event, and the outcome, whatever it is, is going to be talked about for a long time.