‘Bluntly Entertaining And Bluntly Infuriating’: Fans Are All Over Yellowstone, But What Are People Saying About Taylor Sheridan’s Latest Show Landman?
There's a new Taylor Sheridan show in town...
I’ve always been of the opinion that if you are into Yellowstone, you’ll enjoy Taylor Sheridan’s other shows. If you are not here for those gritty, Western, melodramatic series, then you should maybe turn on something else. It appears that sentiment remains true for his latest project Landman, because the reviews for it are all over the place. So, with its premiere on the 2024 TV schedule just days away, let’s go over what critics are saying about this Billy Bob Thornton-led drama.
Coming off the heels of Yellowstone’s Season 5B premiere, Taylor Sheridan’s newest project Landman is set to premiere on Sunday, November 17. The show takes place in West Texas and follows Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy Norris, the man who does the fixing for a powerful oil company. Like all of the super producer’s shows, this series is action-packed, intense and loaded with monologues. For some that works. For others, it doesn't.
There’s One Camp Who Did Not Love Landman
There are lots of critics who had a few bones to pick with Taylor Sheridan and his newest drama. For example, Daniel Fienberg’s review for THR highlights Billy Bob Thornton’s power as an actor, however, other than that, he didn’t seem to enjoy Landman much. He wrote:
Over at EW, Kristen Baldwin criticized the show for its depiction of women, headlining the review with “Man, does this new Taylor Sheridan drama hate women.” While she noted, as you will read below, that the first few episodes are fantastic, it was hard to see past the way the female characters are depicted:
The series is based on Christian Wallace’s podcast Boomtown, and it tells a fictionalized story about the modern oil industry. In Kelcie Mattson’s review for Collider, she stated that Landman had potential, however, it lacked the nuance needed to succeed:
So, as you can see – and this is par for the course with Taylor Sheridan shows – there are lots of folks who have their critiques, and they’re fair. However, on the other side of this, there’s a whole other camp of critics who love Landman.
However, There’s A Whole Other Camp Of Critics Who Are Very Here For Landman
While Landman has its critics, it also has admirers. Over at Looper, Akos Peterbencze gave the series a 7.5 out of 10, citing Billy Bob Thornton's performance as one of the biggest pros of the show:
Meanwhile, along with praising the A-lister helming Sheridan’s show, CBR’s Brittany Frederick spent a lot of time comparing Landman to Yellowstone in a very complimentary way. Noting how Thornton’s character Tommy is the polar opposite of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, this new show does tackle similar themes and shares a lot of the drama the writer’s flagship show has:
Over at TV Guide, Liam Mathews had a similar opinion, naming Landman a “Worthy Successor to Yellowstone” in the headline. Like all the other reviews, the lead’s performance is praised. However, this critic made a big point about how refreshing it is to have a funny character in the lead role. He wrote that this makes Landman a refreshing entry in Taylor Sheridan's ever-growing catalog of work:
If you learn anything about Landman from these critics, it seems to be that viewers’ mileage on this show may vary. However, if you dig Taylor Sheridan’s other projects – and specifically are a fan of Yellowstone – then this new series might be for you.
To figure out which side of this debate you fall on, you can stream the first two episodes of Landman with a Paramount+ subscription starting Sunday, November 17.
