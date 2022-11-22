Fans Are Watching Where The Crawdads Sing On Netflix And They Have A Lot Of Funny Thoughts

Even after spending years on the New York Times Bestseller’s List, and getting a movie with a theatrical release, viewers are still being shocked for the first time by Where the Crawdads Sing. Now that the film based on Delia Owens’ book is streaming on Netflix , there are even more new people watching, and now they are posting all sorts of funny reactions on social media.

The film which hit theaters earlier this summer according to the 2022 film schedule , became available on Netflix on November 12, and even Reese Witherspoon reached out to fans to encourage them to watch the film. And with this influx of viewers, comes a lot of new reactions to the story's shocking plot, as well as interesting characters and setting.

We’ll kick off the responses with a viewer's overarching reaction to the film:

Where the Crawdads Sing had my ass crying for two hours straight.. That shit was the equivalent to watching like 3 back to back early 2000s lifetime movies.November 17, 2022 See more

Honestly, I get it, between the mysterious, romantic, and dramatic aspects of the film, it lowkey does feel like three Lifetime movies that will rip you apart with emotion by the end. Between, the heartwrenching romance between Kya and Tate, the abusive relationship Kya has with Chase, and the final moments when you finally find out who did it, the film is always pulling at your heartstrings.

Meanwhile, another person on Twitter was thinking more about the logistics of the film. They explained how they were flustered by the fact that there were no mosquitoes in the marsh.

watching where the crawdads sing and I can’t get over the fact that there is just seemingly no mosquitos??? this bitch would be getting eaten the fuck up sleeping outside like thatNovember 20, 2022 See more

Now that I think about it, she’s right. For a movie that takes place in a marsh in the South, mosquitoes should have been in the film. As someone who gets eaten alive by mosquitoes in the summer, especially if I’m in a humid place, I too am bothered by the lack of little evil bugs in this movie that takes place in a marsh.

Another viewer shared their thoughts on Kya’s ability to capture the hearts of two boys, compared to their ability to get guys.

That chick from where the crawdads sing has had more boyfriends than I have. And she lives in a marsh.November 13, 2022 See more

Spoilers for the end of Where The Crawdads Sing ahead.

Obviously, many people also had thoughts on the ending of Where The Crawdads Sing . I mean they really do throw you a plot twist in the last couple minutes of the film, so how could it not leave viewers distraught? I certainly didn’t expect to find out it was Kya who killed Chase in the end. I think this fan captured it perfectly when they Tweeted :

Me, after watching that Where the Crawdads Sing ending like:pic.twitter.com/ljG4iOqk2YNovember 15, 2022 See more

Meanwhile, another fan pointed out that they were kind of on board with what Kya did, and I can’t say I disagree.

Me at the end of where the crawdads sing pic.twitter.com/5zJeoP6JqgNovember 15, 2022 See more

While what happened between Kya and Chase in the movie version of Where the Crawdads Sing differs from the book , Chase being a selfish lover is true in both cases. This makes the payoff at the end work for the film and the book.